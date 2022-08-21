Cristiano Ronaldo's rape accuser Kathryn Mayorga appeals US judge's decision to dismiss civil case against him

Cristiano Ronaldo’s rape accuser Kathryn Mayorga has appealed against a US judge’s decision to dismiss the civil case against the striker.

The Manchester United legend was publicly accused of rape by Mayorga back in 2017. The 37-year old had claimed that Ronaldo had attacked her in a penthouse Las Vegas suite back in 2009. The Portuguese and his team has always denied the claim although an out-of-court settlement of £275,000 was made by his team.

The civil case was thrown out of court by US District Judge Jennifer Dorsey. The judge claimed that Mayorga’s lawyer had shown bad faith by relying on “purloined” confidential documents. The lawsuit’s “frivolous and unconvincing” arguments were said to have harmed Ronaldo’s reputation.

Mayorga wants the out-of-court settlement that was agreed in 2010 to be overturned and is filing for a €54 million payout. She has appealed the decision to throw out the case, which had been investigated by US authorities. It has been maintained that the Cristiano Ronaldo will not face any charges but the civil case can lead to a payout if Mayorga's appeal is successful.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo troubles seem to continue with civil case appeal

It can be said that things have not worked out well for Cristiano Ronaldo over the past few months. From a non-footballing perspective, his legal troubles will continue after Kathryn Moayorga’s appeal to the civil case being thrown out. Furthermore, Cristiano Ronaldo was cautioned last week by Merseryside police for smashing an Everton supporter’s phone last season.

Manchester United had lost the April fixture against Everton 1-0 which led to a frustrated Ronaldo smashing the phone after fulltime. He was recently cautioned by the police who warned him that he may face charges if a similar event occurs in the future.

As far as football is concerned, Ronaldo has scored 24 goals since arriving at Old Trafford last year.

However, the team has imploded comprehensively since his arrival and will be in the Europa League this season after finishing 6th last term. Ronaldo, himself, reportedly, wants to leave the club. However, the Portuguese is largely expected to stay after failing to find a Champions League club willing to take him on.

Ronaldo might be happier considering the Casemiro deal that the Red Devils have agreed to, but will be hoping that further reinforcements can be made in the current window.

