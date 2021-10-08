Cristiano Ronaldo's rape lawsuit in Las Vegas should be dropped, says court

Cristiano Ronaldo is finally approaching a resolution over a rape accusation made against him by a Las Vegas-based woman named Kathryn Mayorga.

A federal magistrate judge in Nevada has sided with the attacker’s lawyers against Mayorga. The American woman sued for more than the $375,000 she received in 2010 in hush money after claiming that Ronaldo raped her in Las Vegas.

In a scathing recommendation to the judge hearing the case, magistrate Judge Daniel Albregt blamed Kathryn Mayorga’s attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall. They were unhappy at Stovall for basing the case on leaked and stolen documents. Albregts said the documents were privileged communications between Ronaldo and his lawyers.

In his recommendation to U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey, lbregts wrote:

"Dismissing Mayorga's case for the inappropriate conduct of her attorney is a harsh result. But it is, unfortunately, the only appropriate sanction to ensure the integrity of the judicial process."

A date for Dorsey to take up Albregt's recommendation was not immediately set. "Stovall has acted in bad faith to his client's - and his profession's - detriment," Albregts decided. Stovall and other attorneys in his office did not immediately respond to telephone and email messages about Albregt's order.

Cristiano Ronaldo has got his second Manchester United spell off to a great start

Cristiano Ronaldo still going strong despite rape allegations

The off-field controversies continue to come for Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the attacker seems unaffected as he continues to do what he does best on the pitch - scoring goals. Despite clocking 36 this year, the Portuguese has shown no signs of slowing down. He is maintaining his status as one of the most potent forwards in world football.

Cristiano Ronaldo reminded everyone of his footballing class when he represented Portugal at the Euros this summer. He finished as the top scorer of the tournament, with his return of five goals in four games. He's also off to a bright start to life in England after joining Manchester United this summer.

So far, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has bagged five goals for the Red Devils in six games across the Premier League and the Champions League. Thanks to his presence, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can now dream of finishing the campaign with silverware.

