Cristiano Ronaldo's record at major international events outshines Lionel Messi's performances with Argentina

Cristiano Ronaldo's record at international level has always been better than his Argentine counterpart.

What's the story?

Lionel Messi's quest for silverware with Argentina was delayed even further as Argentina went out in the semi-final of the Copa America against Brazil, loosing the match 2-0.

After this tournament, an interesting stat appeared about his performances at his last three major international competitions with his nation and that of Cristiano Ronaldo's performances for Portugal, which show the latter has been the better player for his country.

The Juventus ace has scored more goals and conceded fewer defeats with his national team in their last three major tournaments than Messi.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo has scored in every major international tournament he's taken part with his nation, while Messi failed to find the back of the net at the FIFA World Cup 2010 and Copa America 2011, when he played in front of his own fans.

8 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player in history to score in eight consecutive major tournaments (World Cup, European Championships, Copa America). Legend. #PORESP #POR #WorldCup — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 15, 2018

Both the players have been the undisputed top players when performances on club level are considered for this decade, but have often been criticized for their failure to emulate their incredible form in their national jerseys.

Ronaldo has did justice to his status as Portugal's best player of all-time, delivering two trophies for the Iberian nation in the last three years, while silverware with the Albicelseste continues to elude the Barcelona man.

Nonetheless, as one would expect, Ronaldo and Messi are the top scorers for their respective nations and even after crossing the 30-years age barrier show no signs of slowing down.

The heart of the matter...

Ronaldo, 34, has an incredible record of scoring at major international tournaments and has not failed to find the back of the net in even a single one he's taken part in.

A closer look at the stats, especially at his goalscoring streak in the last three major competitions, reveal that he's scored 10 goals (3 at EURO 2016, 4 at World Cup 2018 and 3 at UEFA Nations League). Also his side have only been defeated once when he was in the playing eleven. (Uruguay 2-1 Portugal WC 2018 RO16)

Messi's last 3 major international tournaments: 🇦🇷



0 trophies

7 goals

5 losses



Ronaldo's last 3 major international tournaments: 🇵🇹



2 trophies

10 goals

1 loss



🐐🤷‍♂️🤔 pic.twitter.com/qBuigle8XJ — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) July 3, 2019

On the other hand Messi's record with Argentina has not been so good at international competitions and in the last three competitions he's scored seven goals (5 goals at Copa America 2016, 1 at World Cup 2018 and 1 at Copa America 2019), while also facing defeat on five occasions.

Though we may never get past the raging GOAT debate anytime soon, we have to say Ronaldo has got Messi beat at international level with his superior performances with Portugal.

What's next?

Ronaldo will assume his club duties with Juventus on 21 July in a pre-season friendly against Tottenham Hotspur, while Messi will join Barcelona for their friendly against Chelsea on 23 July.