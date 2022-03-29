Cristiano Ronaldo's top 5 performances in FIFA World Cup qualifiers

After a grueling 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal are one game away from Qatar. The European powerhouse will face North Macedonia in a crucial UEFA playoff final in a 'winner takes all' encounter on Tuesday, 29 March.

North Macedonia are brimming with confidence after springing a surprise on reigning Euro 2020 winners Italy in their recent playoff semi-final meeting. The underdogs showed enormous heart and defensive resilience to come away with a dramatic 1-0 win. If that performance is anything to go by, Portugal are in for a difficult night.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Cristiano Ronaldo has urged local fans to make their presence felt as Portugal host North Macedonia in tonight's World Cup play-off final. Cristiano Ronaldo has urged local fans to make their presence felt as Portugal host North Macedonia in tonight's World Cup play-off final. https://t.co/OVdATHlXB8

Can Cristiano Ronaldo help Portugal qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest goalscorer to have graced the sport and it is no surprise that his record in FIFA World Cup qualification is outstanding. The Manchester United superstar has played 46 qualification games for his country, scoring 36 goals and providing 13 assists.

The national team has not missed a major tournament since he made his debut in 2003. His current international record stands at 115 goals from 185 games. As Portugal prepare for tonight's vital fixture, we revisit Cristiano Ronaldo's five best performances in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

#5 Two goals and an assist against Russia (13 October 2004)

Ronaldo in action against Russia at the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2017

One of Ronaldo's earliest outstanding performances for the national team came in the qualifiers for the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Portugal went up against Russia, who were no pushovers and had qualified for the previous World Cup.

However, the fixture turned out to be extraordinarily one-sided as Portugal romped to a 7-1 win at home. Big names such as Deco, Simao and Maniche got on the scoresheet but it was the Manchester United teenager who stole the headlines with two goals and an assist.

Portugal went on to secure direct qualification to the 2006 FIFA World Cup, where they reached the semi-finals before narrowly losing to France.

#4 Four goals against Andorra (7 October 2016)

Ronaldo celebrates a goal against Andorra in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The Portugal captain enjoys playing against Andorra and has scored in each of his three games against them so far. While his record against Andorra - six goals and an assist - is impressive, four of those goals came in a 6-0 thrashing at home during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.

Squawka @Squawka Cristiano Ronaldo has scored four goals in a single international game for the first time.



Just can’t stop. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored four goals in a single international game for the first time.Just can’t stop. https://t.co/v7UdsK0TTU

Portugal secured direct qualification to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia but were knocked out in the Round of 16 after a 2-1 loss to Uruguay.

#3 Hat-trick against Northern Ireland (6 September 2013)

Ronaldo celebrates netting against Northern Ireland in a qualifier

Portugal's path to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil was a tumultuous one. They finished second in their group, behind Russia, after drawing three and losing one of their ten qualifiers. As a result, Portugal were forced to navigate the tricky playoffs.

GOAL @goal



Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first international hat-trick in Portugal's 4-2 away win against Northern Ireland



He now has nine international hat-tricks to his name #OnThisDay in 2013Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first international hat-trick in Portugal's 4-2 away win against Northern IrelandHe now has nine international hat-tricks to his name #OnThisDay in 2013Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first international hat-trick in Portugal's 4-2 away win against Northern Ireland 🇵🇹He now has nine international hat-tricks to his name 😳 https://t.co/NL6LqBMn1p

Before that, though, Cristiano Ronaldo and co. traveled to Windsor Park to face Northern Ireland in a chaotic qualification game. The eventful night saw three red cards and six goals, as a second-half hat-trick from their captain saw Portugal emerge 4-2 winners. Ronaldo netted two headers and then sealed the deal with a free-kick.

The 2014 FIFA World Cup was a disappointing one for Portugal, though, as they were eliminated in the group stage after winning just one of their three fixtures.

#2 The winning goal against Sweden (15 November 2013)

Ronaldo reacts during a game against Sweden.

After being forced to qualify for the 2010 FIFA World Cup via a two-legged playoff tie against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Portugal found themselves in the same situation four years later.

Up against a formidable Swedish side, led by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, progress to Brazil was anything but guaranteed for Portugal. However, in the first leg at home, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up and delivered when it mattered, scoring the only goal in a narrow 1-0 win.

#1 Hat-trick against Sweden (19 November 2013)

The Real Madrid star single-handedly took his nation to the 2014 FIFA World Cup

Armed with a slim advantage, Portugal then made a daunting visit to Sweden a few days later for the second leg of their playoff tie. Sweden and Zlatan Ibrahimovic did not go down without a fight, as the superstar striker scored twice to push Portugal all the way.

Wyngback Soccer @wyngback



Ronaldo’s hat-trick against Sweden that sent Portugal to the 2014 World Cup



#WCQ • #WorldCup • #CR7



MR. CLUTCHRonaldo’s hat-trick against Sweden that sent Portugal to the 2014 World Cup MR. CLUTCH 🐐 Ronaldo’s hat-trick against Sweden that sent Portugal to the 2014 World Cup #WCQ • #WorldCup • #CR7 https://t.co/2FF94cBOue

Cristiano Ronaldo, though, would not be denied. The Real Madrid superstar scored a sensational hat-trick, dragging his team to a 3-2 win. Portugal emerged 4-2 winners on aggregate, while Ronaldo all but secured the 2013 Ballon d'Or award with one of the greatest displays of his decorated international career.

