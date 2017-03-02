La Liga 2016/17: Real Madrid 3 - 3 Las Palmas: 5 Talking Points

Here's what we learned as Cristiano Ronaldo's brace saved 10-man Real Madrid's blushes against a dominant Las Palmas outfit

by Anirudh Menon Top 5 / Top 10 02 Mar 2017, 07:15 IST

Real Madrid and Las Palmas played out a brilliant 3-3 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu that had everything; great goals, farcical defending, controversial penalty decisions, frustrated red cards, the lot. With this draw, which Madrid will only see as a dropping of points (though in reality it was Las Palmas that dropped the points), La Liga has now been thrown wide open. Sure, Barcelona lead the league now by two points, but Madrid still have a game in hand. Do make it a point to mark out 23rd April on your calenders; that’s when el clasico round II is set to take place, and that one promises to be a belter.

Back to this match though, we take a look at the 5 key Talking Points from the breathless, break-neck-paced encounter:

#1. Keylor Navas’ and Sergio Ramos’ dip in form a major worry

Keylor Navas was in outstanding form over the course of 2016 and most of 2015, and was pushing the much more fancied names for the title of ‘best goalkeeper in th world’. This year, though, it’s been a whole different story and the Costa Rican’s shakiness has set the tone for Madrid’s defending. Much of the blame also lies with Sergio Ramos. Often compensating for disappointing days at the back by going up front and scoring goals instead, the Madrid captain has been in poor touch and is now being far too easily found out by players in La Liga. For Las Palmas’ first goal, Tana skipped past him with a hip swivel-and-turn that left the usually adept-at-recovering-his-position Sevillista with no chance.

Both players will need to improve, and lead from the front, if Madrid are to maintain their bid for the League and Champions League double.