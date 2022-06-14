Cristiano Ronaldo set to spend at least €21 million on luxurious retirement home to settle down after his career: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, has already set his sights on his retirement home in his home country of Portugal, worth a whopping €21 million.

Situated in Quinta da Marinha, in Cascais, just 20 km from Lisbon, the luxurious villa is being designed for the Portuguese star and his family. But due to the global pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and inflation, the construction cost has risen from an initial €12 million to €21 million, according to an exclusive report by LOOK.

Despite the significant increase in cost, the 37-year-old is reportedly willing to pay whatever is necessary for his abode to be completed for his post-retirement days.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 | Cristiano Ronaldo is building a retirement home for him and his family in Quinta da Marinha, Portugal, which is estimated at around $21 million. | Cristiano Ronaldo is building a retirement home for him and his family in Quinta da Marinha, Portugal, which is estimated at around $21 million. 🚨| Cristiano Ronaldo is building a retirement home for him and his family in Quinta da Marinha, Portugal, which is estimated at around $21 million. https://t.co/UCoSJLB3kM

Boasting a floor area of more than 3000 square metres, the thoughtfully designed house is built on one hectare of urbanized land. With a spacious garage for more than 20 cars, two swimming pools, one indoor and one outdoor gym, a tennis court and a host of resplendent rooms, the villa is set to be quite the opulent address for the Manchester United striker.

Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement home is set to be completed in the summer of 2023 although further delays are still expected.

Cristiano Ronaldo keeping a close eye on villa

Personally supervising the work from time to time, Cristiano Ronaldo has been periodically travelling to Portugal to ensure the quality of his retirement home. From the best Italian marble to solid gold taps to a smart heating system to even an exclusive Louis Vuitton mural, the luxurious details of the house are simply unmatched.

Additionally, Ronaldo has delegated the decoration of his new villa to his wife, Georgina Rodriguez, and his trusted decorator and friend, Paula Brito. A native of Barcelos in Portugal, Brito has decorated all the previous houses of the five-time UEFA Champions League winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏻 Vitória importantíssima na nossa caminhada, muito orgulho e confiança neste grupo, muita força para darmos aos portugueses aquilo que tanto desejamos: vitórias e exibições convincentes. Parece que a época está a acabar, mas na verdade… isto ainda está só a começar! Vitória importantíssima na nossa caminhada, muito orgulho e confiança neste grupo, muita força para darmos aos portugueses aquilo que tanto desejamos: vitórias e exibições convincentes. Parece que a época está a acabar, mas na verdade… isto ainda está só a começar! 💪🏻 https://t.co/6NckZC9Eqn

After a trophyless season with Manchester United, Ronaldo shined for his nation in the UEFA Nations League group stage matches. He scored two goals in Portugal's 4-0 victory over Switzerland earlier this month.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far