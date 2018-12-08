×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'Cristiano Ronaldo should've won Ballon d'Or, Messi should've been in top three': Rivaldo 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
481   //    08 Dec 2018, 10:17 IST

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015
FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

What's the story?

Former Barcelona and Brazil star Rivaldo has expressed his surprise at the results of the Ballon d'Or, stating that Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo should have won the award, with Barcelona ace Lionel Messi at least in the top three.

In case you didn't know...

Predictably, Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric took home the coveted prize this year, breaking the decade-long duopoly shared by Messi and Ronaldo over the award.

Having won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year and the UEFA Best Player of the Year awards, the Croatian was the top favourite from the start.

The midfielder was recognized for his contribution in Real Madrid's Champions League in May as well as his exploits in Russia, where he led his country to their first FIFA World Cup final ever.

Ronaldo finished second in the rankings followed by Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann.

Messi, on the other hand, finished outside the top three for the first time since 2006, sitting at fifth place behind PSG youngster Kylian Mbappe.

The heart of the matter

Advertisement

Rivaldo has now expressed his disappointment in the Messi-Ronaldo snub in an interview with Betfair.

The Brazilian said, "It's always tough to give your opinion about this subject."

"Luka Modric had a great season in 2018, winning the Champions League and helping Croatia to be World Cup final, but if I had to choose, I would vote for Ronaldo."

"The Portuguese scored a lot of goals last season, won the Champions League - scoring a sensational goal against Juventus away from home - and proved his value at the World Cup scoring four times, including a hat-trick against Spain, so I believe that he deserved the award more than anyone else."

"And then, we also have Lionel Messi who should have been at least in the top three."

The former Barca man was baffled that another player won the award despite the fact that the two five-time Ballon d'Or winners had good seasons.

"Honestly, I can't see why things have changed this time - removing the focus from Cristiano and Messi - because both of them had good seasons."

"Some people are mentioning that Ronaldo's club change could have contributed to losing the award, but I don't agree with that as most of the decisive moments had already happened when he left Real Madrid to sign for Juventus, so there are no reasons to consider that a handicap."

"I think this change of focus could be an attempt to at least for a year write a different name in the history instead of still mutating from Ronaldo to Messi and Messi to Ronaldo."

What's next?

While Ronaldo's Juventus will face Young Boys in a Champions League clash on Thursday, Messi's Barcelona will go head-to-head with Espanyol in La Liga tomorrow.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Cristiano Ronaldo Rivaldo Ballon d'Or 2018
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
3 Ballon d'Or records broken by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018
RELATED STORY
Twitter: Messi and Ronaldo fans slam organisers of Ballon...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or: Will the dominance of Cristiano Ronaldo and...
RELATED STORY
Why it should have been Messi and not Ronaldo in the top...
RELATED STORY
5 Real Madrid stars apart from Cristiano Ronaldo who have...
RELATED STORY
Five non-European footballers to win Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
Messi, Ronaldo out of top 3 in Ballon d'Or race after...
RELATED STORY
3 players who might stop Ronaldo and Messi from winning...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Messi and Ronaldo are out of top 3 in...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: The decade-long...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us