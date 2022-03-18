Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United until 2023 - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly decided to stay put at Manchester United for another season despite their exit from the Champions League earlier this week. According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo is committed to completing his two-year spell at the club and believes United can challenge for the league title under a new boss next season.

The Portuguese forward returned to the club last summer and is currently their highest scorer with 18 goals this season.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Cristiano Ronaldo is happy with the plan Manchester United have going forward, one he feels could lead them to ‘aspire to win the Premier League and the Champions League next season’. [ @diarioas via @Sport_Witness Cristiano Ronaldo is happy with the plan Manchester United have going forward, one he feels could lead them to ‘aspire to win the Premier League and the Champions League next season’. [@diarioas via @Sport_Witness]

Ronaldo's exit rumors garnered attention due to the club's struggling form. Their exit from Europe earlier this week has all but ended their hopes of winning a trophy this season.

They are already out of the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League and are currently struggling to make the top four in the Premier League.

Ronaldo, who has won a trophy every single season since 2004, will go without lifting a cup this season. The recent confirmation of his stay at Old Trafford despite a below-par season has come from Spanish outlet AS.

utdreport @utdreport @Manu_Sainz] Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to fulfil the remaining year of his #mufc contract. He is confident that United will make the right choice for the next manager #mulive Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to fulfil the remaining year of his #mufc contract. He is confident that United will make the right choice for the next manager #mulive [@Manu_Sainz]

The publication's author Manuel Sainz, who is believed to have close ties with Ronaldo, has shunned the rumors circulating around the player's future. AS also reported that the Portuguese forward is aware of who the new manager will be at the club.

The Red Devils currently have Ralf Rangnick in charge as interim boss. The German coach came into the club in December after United parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a poor run of form.

Rangnick has failed to galvanize the team but has marginally improved their results. Ajax manager Erik ten Hag and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino are rumored to be the top choices for the head coach role at Old Trafford next season.

Rangnick is expected to go into a consultancy role at the club following the arrival of a new permanent manager.

Louis Saha believes no one in the current Manchester United squad comes close to Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United player Louis Saha has praised Cristiano Ronaldo, saying no one in the current squad comes close to the Portuguese international.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Louis Saha:



"At Ronaldo's age, we shouldn't even be giving him the responsibility to play up front against Arsenal or Chelsea and expect him to score goals, With all the respect, I don't think Rashford or anyone else in that squad is anywhere near his level, even at his age." Louis Saha:"At Ronaldo's age, we shouldn't even be giving him the responsibility to play up front against Arsenal or Chelsea and expect him to score goals, With all the respect, I don't think Rashford or anyone else in that squad is anywhere near his level, even at his age." https://t.co/YUjxmXWfKe

Saha believes the younger players at the club should take up the responsibility from the 'main man' Ronaldo and lead the team. He said:

"At Ronaldo's age, we shouldn't even be giving him the responsibility to play up front against Arsenal or Chelsea and expect him to score goals, With all the respect, I don't think Rashford or anyone else in that squad is anywhere near his level, even at his age."

Saha added:

"People should be focused on Rashford, Sancho, Elanga - those players who are here for the longer term. Being in the first team, there's no question about that - Ronaldo is still the main man for United."

