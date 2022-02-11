Cristiano Ronaldo tells Manchester United hierarchy he ‘won’t tolerate’ permanent appointment of Ralf Rangnick as manager: Reports

Reports circulated by the Daily Star via Express suggest Cristiano Ronaldo has informed Manchester United that he 'won't tolerate' Ralf Rangnick's permanent appointment. Ronaldo has cut a far-from-happy figure at Old Trafford, most likely as a result of their poor campaign so far.

Ronaldo is reportedly far from impressed with how Rangnick has managed the team so far and has made his concerns known to the Manchester United hierarchy. The Portuguese superstar has also reportedly scheduled a meeting with agent Jorge Mendes to make a decision on his future.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Cristiano Ronaldo with Man United coaches this season:



Ole Solskjaer - 9 goals in 13 games.

Michael Carrick - 3 goals in 3 games.

Ralph Rangnick - 2 goals in 9 games. Cristiano Ronaldo with Man United coaches this season: Ole Solskjaer - 9 goals in 13 games. Michael Carrick - 3 goals in 3 games. Ralph Rangnick - 2 goals in 9 games. https://t.co/ZyluUWs6aF

Ronaldo is however unable to make any moves until the summer, with the Red Devils needing to secure Champions League football if they hope to keep him. The legendary forward will also wait to see who the club appoints to the role of head coach, before deciding his future.

Manchester United will try and make the best appointment for the team they have at hand while hoping to keep Ronaldo at the club. Nevertheless, should Rangnick fail to get the head coach job on a permanent level, he can still offer solutions and guidance from his advisory role.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo struggling to score under Rangnick; his worst goal drought in 13 years

Burnley v Manchester United - Premier League

The superstar has struggled to score for United in his last five appearances for the club, following a 1-1 draw against Burnley. While this may not be seen as a goal drought for many strikers, Cristiano Ronaldo has not gone five games without scoring in 13 years.

Since his return to Old Trafford, the 37-year-old has seen his dreams of winning the Premier League once again fall to bits. Things haven't gone to plan, and with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking, the club has seemed directionless at times.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 🏽 Children are and will always be the best thing the world has to offer, and we must protect them at all costs. Supporters are and will always be the best in football, and we must respect everything they face and endure for their clubs. Children are and will always be the best thing the world has to offer, and we must protect them at all costs. Supporters are and will always be the best in football, and we must respect everything they face and endure for their clubs.🙌🏽👊🏽 https://t.co/DZ7wcseTHd

While Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 13 goals for the side this season, their performances have been lackluster, with Manchester United currently sixth on the table. With the Champions League being the only potential trophy they could win this season, Ronaldo will be intent on improving his fortunes in front of goal.

If they fail to win the UCL, United will go trophyless for five straight seasons.

