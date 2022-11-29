Former USMNT captain Alexi Lalas has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo messaged Piers Morgan about getting a touch on the ball for Portugal's first goal against Uruguay. Portugal went on to defeat the two-time World Cup winners 2-0 in their Group H clash at the FIFA World Cup on Monday, November 28.

Bruno Fernandes' cross-cum-shot evaded everyone and went into the far post in the 54th minute of the encounter. But Cristiano Ronaldo insisted he got a touch on the ball while trying to head it and even celebrated the goal.

However, replays showed there was daylight between the ball and free agent Ronaldo's head, and the goal was eventually awarded to Bruno.

But that didn't stop the Portugal captain from messaging his friend Piers Morgan, insisting that the goal should have been credited to him. Lalas made the revelation on Fox Soccer, saying:

"The breaking news is that Cristiano Ronaldo did not score despite his claims that it did touch him. I was just with Piers Morgan and he said that Cristiano texted him from the locker room saying that he believes that it touched his head. So, uhm, who knows."

Here's a video of Lalas' claim:

Cristiano Ronaldo's recent explosive interview with Piers Morgan made headlines. The Portuguese claimed he was betrayed by Manchester United and even said he doesn't respect manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils terminated his contract as a fall-out from the interview and the former Real Madrid attacker is currently without a club.

The interview gave birth to a now widely-used meme, showing Ronaldo heading down the tunnel to complain to Morgan. It would find even more engagement after the Portugal-Uruguay encounter.

Meanwhile, Morgan insists that Ronaldo got a touch despite replays showing otherwise.

Bruno Fernandes stars as Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal make FIFA World Cup Round of 16

Bruno Fernandes scored both goals in Portugal's victory over Uruguay to take his side into the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup. The first goal was the one that Ronaldo claims to be his, while the second came from the spot in injury time.

Bruno also came close to completing a hat-trick twice, even hitting the post once, but it wasn't to be. The 28-year-old has now taken his World Cup tally to two goals and two assists, and has been one of the tournament's best players so far.

