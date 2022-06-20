Cristiano Ronaldo throws grand birthday party for eldest son as Manchester United superstar enjoys time away from football

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is making the most of the summer break and recently threw a grand party for his eldest son, Cristiano Jr., on his 12th birthday. Ronaldo is currently in Majorca with his family, having flown to the island last week on a private jet.

Cristiano Jr. turned 12 on June 17th and on the occasion of his birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a sweet post on Instagram. The Manchester United forward wished his son a happy birthday and also joked about the two of them playing together in the future.

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, shared some of the photos of the birthday celebrations on Instagram. It could be seen in the post that the cake was football-themed and had a jersey-shaped decoration that read CR7.

Ronaldo, 37, has been sharing glimpses of his vacation on Instagram which included photos of a family lunch, a photo of himself on a yacht, and a shirtless photo of him in a gym.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United is in doubt as Jorge Mendes is reportedly searching for potential suitors

Cristiano Ronaldo finished as the top scorer for Manchester United in the 2021-22 season, scoring 24 goals across all competitions, but the club failed to qualify for the Champions League.

The Red Devils have appointed Erik ten Hag as the new manager, and as per La Repubblica, Ronaldo feels he might not be a regular starter under the Dutch manager.

The Italian publication also mentioned that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has begun searching for clubs that would accept his client's services as he wants to play in the Champions League.

Right now, though, the player is now completely focused on spending some quality time with his family. He took an active part in Cristiano Jr.'s birthday celebrations and shared a post on Instagram that read:

"Happy birthday my son! How does time go by…?! Will we still play together?!"

"The most important thing is to continue being the boy you are with a huge heart! Best of luck, puppy! Daddy loves you very much"

Ronaldo has not yet commented on his future and he currently has one year left on his contract with United. As per ESPN, Jose Mourinho's AS Roma and Ronaldo's former club Sporting are two of the names that Mendes has in mind but no talks have taken place yet.

Ronaldo's whopping £450,000-a-week wage (via Mirror) will be one of the biggest stumbling blocks in potential negotiations for a move away for the star from Old Trafford.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far