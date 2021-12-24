Cristiano Ronaldo's top 5 moments in 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the greatest players of all time. Nearly 37, he is far from slowing down anytime soon.

Every year, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner registers new milestones, and achieves success with club and country, In that regard, the year 2021 was no exception for the Portugal captain.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano Very happy to become the first football player to score more than 800 official goals. What an amazing and unforgettable run this is becoming… Thank you to all my supporters for always standing by my side. 801 and still counting!🙏🏽👊🏽 Very happy to become the first football player to score more than 800 official goals. What an amazing and unforgettable run this is becoming… Thank you to all my supporters for always standing by my side. 801 and still counting!🙏🏽👊🏽 https://t.co/1UqngjqE8V

While he won two trophies in the calendar year, 2021 was much more about personal glory for the Portuguese superstar. The player is set to wrap up proceedings for the year with a Premier League home game against Burnley. On that note, here's a look at the top five moments in 2021 for Ronaldo.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo won his first Capocannoniere award

Ronaldo has now won the topscorer's award in three different leagues.

Cristiano Ronaldo finished as the top scorer in all three seasons with Juventus. He had an incredible goalscoring record with the Bianconeri, finding the back of the net 101 times in 135 outings.

It wasn't until his final season with the club that he finished as the top scorer in Serie A. He scored 29 goals in the 2020-21 campaign, finishing third in the European Golden Boot rankings.

He had scored 31 league goals the previous season. However, he was beaten to the award by Ciro Immobile, who scored a record-equalling 36 goals for Lazio. Nonetheless, with his first Capocannoniere award, Ronaldo become the first player to win the top scorer's award in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.

#4 Ronaldo became the all-time top goalscorer in the European Championships

Cristiano Ronaldo won EURO 2016 with Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest goalscorers of all time. He is a dangerous player in and around the box because he can score off either foot, and is a great header of the ball as well.

He has enjoyed a great goalscoring run for Portugal in recent years. Ronaldo has reached double digits in international goals in four of the last six calendar years. He finished as the top scorer at EURO 2020 alongside Patrik Schick, bagging five goals and an assist to win the Golden Boot.

UEFA Nations League @EURO2024



🔝 1st Portuguese player to score in all 3 group games at a EURO

🔥 48 goals in his last 45 international matches

😮 7 goals in Portugal’s last 4 EURO group matches



#EURO2020 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo = Portugal legend 💪🔝 1st Portuguese player to score in all 3 group games at a EURO🔥 48 goals in his last 45 international matches😮 7 goals in Portugal’s last 4 EURO group matches 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo = Portugal legend 💪🔝 1st Portuguese player to score in all 3 group games at a EURO🔥 48 goals in his last 45 international matches😮 7 goals in Portugal’s last 4 EURO group matches#EURO2020 https://t.co/0eaj5OWi2S

With a goal in the 87th minute against Hungary in Portugal's group game at EURO 2020, Ronaldo surpassed Michel Platini (9) to become the all-time top scorer in the competition. He would go on to score four more goals in the tournament even as the holders were eliminated by Belgium in the Round of 16.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav