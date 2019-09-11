Cristiano Ronaldo: Top three records that the Portuguese set last night

Gunjan Kochrekar FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 156 // 11 Sep 2019, 20:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano scored four goals in Portugal's 5-1 rout of Lithuania.

Cristiano Ronaldo might have just cemented his position as one of the best players ever to grace the sport after another genius performance for Portugal against Lithuania in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Portugal have already qualified for the European Championships next year courtesy their triumph in the UEFA Nations' League. They beat Netherlands 1-0 in the final of the competition in June.

For the majority of the past decade, Ronaldo has been carrying Portugal on his own. But the times have changed after arrival of other key stars like Bernardo Silva, Joao Moutinho and, most recently, teenager Joao Felix.

But, the 34-year-old Juventus forward is still proving his worth with every passing week in world football.

Last night, Portugal visited Lithuania to play their qualifier match in the EURO Qualification Group B. Ronaldo's opener in the 7th minute was cancelled by Lithuania's Vytautas Andriuskevecius in the 28th minute.The match seemed a close affair until the end of the first half when both the teams were locked at one goal apiece. But Cristiano had other plans for the second half.

The striker scored two goals in the space of 20 minutes after the start of the second half, which completed his hat-trick, and added another one in the 76th minute to make it four for himself. William Carvalho added another in the 90th minute and the game ended with five goals to Portugal with Lithuania's one.

An amazing performance again by the Portuguese legend has also become more memorable after he went on to break a few records last night thanks to his goal tally. Today we take a look at the top 3 records that were broken last night by Cristiano Ronaldo!

#3 Hat-tricks against eight different countries in competitive games

Ronaldo has eight international hat-tricks in total.

According to Wikipedia, the ex-Real Madrid and Manchester United star has a total of 8 international hat-tricks for Portugal and all of them are against different nations, which is a record which in itself.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi is the second on the record list with six International hat-tricks for Argentina against different oppositions.

This is a very unique record as none of the players from the past two decades in the history of football come even closer to these two legends of the game.

With the European Qualifiers to continue towards the end of the year and the UEFA Euro 2020 to be held next year, we can just expect Ronaldo to extend this record with his goals against more different international oppositions.

Messi has six international hat-tricks.

1 / 3 NEXT