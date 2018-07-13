Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Did the Portuguese really conquer Spain?

Sanchit Grover

Ronaldo vs Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo recently moved to Juventus to end his 9-year stint in Spain. It will be an understatement to say that his spell at the Spanish was just good. The Portuguese won numerous trophies, 4 Balon dors, scored tons of goals to make is stay in Spain astonishing.

While there is no denying of the fact that Cristiano had an unbelievable spell at Real Madrid but it is time to reignite his rivalry with Lionel Messi as to who really was the best player in Spain? Did Ronaldo actually conquer Spain or was he in Messi's shadow?

Cristiano Ronaldo might be the greatest player to ever play for Los Blancos but it remains to be seen whether he outshone his arch rival from Argentina. Cristiano did wonders for real Madrid in the champions but when talking about domestic performances in Spain things look slightly different for the Portuguese number 7 with respect to Lionel Messi.

La Liga titles

2018 La Liga Champions

Since Ronaldo joined Real Madrid from Manchester United, the Portuguese has been involved in 9 seasons for Los Blancos. In these 9 seasons, Real Madrid have won the trophy twice whereas Barcelona have claimed the title on 6 occasions and athletic Madrid have won once.

So by simple understanding, we get to know that while Cristiano Ronaldo has 2 La Liga titles his counterpart, Lionel Messi has won the trophy 6 times since 2009. The difference is startling but so has been Messi's dominance in Spain.

Messi 1-0 Ronaldo

Copa del ray titles

Leo Messi

What FA cup is to England, Copa del Ray is to Spain. Since Ronaldo's £80 million move to Real Madrid from Manchester United the star winger has won the trophy twice with Real Madrid, on the other hand, Lionel Messi has been involved in 5 Copa de ray winning teams. The difference is more than evident here. While real might have had dominance in UCL, Barcelona hold the edge in domestic competitions.

Messi and Ronaldo have been an integral part of their clubs and played their respective roles in trophy winning campaigns. With 5 titles to Ronaldo's 2, Lionel takes the cake here.

Messi 2-0 Ronaldo

Goals(Domestic)

Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo

One thing common between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is their habit of scoring a massive amount of goals. Since Ronaldo's move to Real Madrid, the former United winger has scored 311 goals in 292 La Liga appearances that accounts for more than 1 goal per match, not many players can boast a record like that. But the Barcelona man is one of kind with an equally impressive record of 329 goals in 309 apps since Ronaldo moved to Spain.

While their record in La Liga is somewhat equally good, their stats in Copa del ray are a bit inclined towards the Argentine. Messi has played 52 times in Spain's cup competition since 2009, scoring 39 goals in it. While his Portuguese rival has notched up 22 goals in 30 outings for Los Blancos.

Cristiano is known for his goalscoring exploits, but when it comes to domestic competitions the Barcelona number 10 is equally as impressive. And la Liga records speak for these legends as the first two positions in all-time leading goal scorers in La Liga history belong to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The world will miss one hell of a rivalry.

Messi 3-1 Ronaldo