Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Wayne Rooney reveals his GOAT choice

Wayne Rooney reveals who he thinks is the best player

For the past decade, there has been one massive rivalry that has enchanted and captivated the football world. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi. Two undeniable greats who have shared the spotlight at the top of the food chain.

With 5 Ballons d'Or each, Ronaldo and Messi are unquestionably two of the greatest footballers to have ever walked the planet. The question that's always asked, though, is who is better, and almost everyone in the world of football has his or her own opinion on the matter.

Now, Ronaldo's former teammate at Manchester United, Wayne Rooney, has opened up on the matter and revealed that he believes Messi edges Ronaldo and is the very best in his eyes.

Manchester United's club legend - Rooney played extensively alongside Ronaldo during their time together at the Old Trafford-based club.

Rooney has also played against Barcelona and Messi several times, rendering him capable of making an assessed decision on the matter.

According to a report from The Daily Express, in a recent interview, Rooney had his say on the rivalry and revealed who he thinks is the best player, by saying:

“In both games (Champions League finals) if we had been against any other team but Barcelona you would have fancied us to win,” Rooney said.

“In my eyes, they are the best team ever and Messi is the best player ever.

“What he gets to do is incredible. Messi has just got a bit of everything.

“Ronaldo has gone from a winger to a striker and a goalscorer.

“Rather than taking players on all the time, he has gone more one or two touches, getting in the box and scoring goals.

“Messi a bit of everything - you see him scoring goals from playing probably a deep midfield role at times, and where I’m probably still walking on the pitch he’s scoring.

“So he is probably the best.”

This will come as a surprise to many, as most people would've expected the English striker to pick his former teammate Ronaldo over Messi.

However, Rooney seems to have made an unbiased decision - one that's supported with valid reasoning.

Ronaldo and Messi have been named on the 30-man list for this year's coveted Ballon d'Or. The two inhuman superstars will continue to put in their best for their respective teams in a bid to win a record 6th Ballon d'Or