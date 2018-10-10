×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Wayne Rooney reveals his GOAT choice 

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
News
622   //    10 Oct 2018, 14:36 IST

Wayne Rooney reveals who he thinks is the best player
Wayne Rooney reveals who he thinks is the best player

What's the story?

For the past decade, there has been one massive rivalry that has enchanted and captivated the football world. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi. Two undeniable greats who have shared the spotlight at the top of the food chain.

With 5 Ballons d'Or each, Ronaldo and Messi are unquestionably two of the greatest footballers to have ever walked the planet. The question that's always asked, though, is who is better, and almost everyone in the world of football has his or her own opinion on the matter.

Now, Ronaldo's former teammate at Manchester United, Wayne Rooney, has opened up on the matter and revealed that he believes Messi edges Ronaldo and is the very best in his eyes.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United's club legend - Rooney played extensively alongside Ronaldo during their time together at the Old Trafford-based club.

Rooney has also played against Barcelona and Messi several times, rendering him capable of making an assessed decision on the matter.

The heart of the matter

According to a report from The Daily Express, in a recent interview, Rooney had his say on the rivalry and revealed who he thinks is the best player, by saying:

“In both games (Champions League finals) if we had been against any other team but Barcelona you would have fancied us to win,” Rooney said.
“In my eyes, they are the best team ever and Messi is the best player ever.
“What he gets to do is incredible. Messi has just got a bit of everything.
“Ronaldo has gone from a winger to a striker and a goalscorer.
“Rather than taking players on all the time, he has gone more one or two touches, getting in the box and scoring goals.
“Messi a bit of everything - you see him scoring goals from playing probably a deep midfield role at times, and where I’m probably still walking on the pitch he’s scoring.
“So he is probably the best.”

This will come as a surprise to many, as most people would've expected the English striker to pick his former teammate Ronaldo over Messi.

However, Rooney seems to have made an unbiased decision - one that's supported with valid reasoning.

Video: Who do you think is better?

What's next?

Ronaldo and Messi have been named on the 30-man list for this year's coveted Ballon d'Or. The two inhuman superstars will continue to put in their best for their respective teams in a bid to win a record 6th Ballon d'Or

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
6 players who stopped both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
5 Times Cristiano Ronaldo lost his cool on the ground
RELATED STORY
5 things Lionel Messi does better than Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why neither Ronaldo nor Messi should win this...
RELATED STORY
Five incredible records shared by Lionel Messi and...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo's "obsession" with Lionel Messi forced...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 10 players who revolutionised football
RELATED STORY
FIFA The Best Awards: Lionel Messi has become a victim of...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona will have a greater chance of...
RELATED STORY
A motivated Lionel Messi can be a dangerous weapon for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
23 Oct YOU VAL 10:25 PM Young Boys vs Valencia
23 Oct AEK BAY 10:25 PM AEK Athens vs Bayern München
24 Oct HOF OLY 12:30 AM Hoffenheim vs Olympique Lyonnais
24 Oct SHA MAN 12:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
24 Oct ROM CSK 12:30 AM Roma vs CSKA Moskva
24 Oct REA VIK 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzeň
24 Oct MAN JUV 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Juventus
24 Oct AJA BEN 12:30 AM Ajax vs Benfica
24 Oct CLU MON 10:25 PM Brugge vs Monaco
24 Oct PSV TOT 10:25 PM PSV vs Tottenham
25 Oct BOR ATL 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid
25 Oct BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
25 Oct PSG NAP 12:30 AM PSG vs Napoli
25 Oct LIV CRV 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Crvena Zvezda
25 Oct LOK POR 12:30 AM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Porto
25 Oct GAL SCH 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us