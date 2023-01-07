Cristiano Ronaldo writes motivational message on Instagram as he works towards Al-Nassr debut

Cristiano Ronaldo is all geared up to make his Al-Nassr debut as he prepares for a new chapter in his footballing career.

Ronaldo, who made headlines with his move to the Saudi Arabian club, is currently serving a two-match ban because of the time he smashed an Everton fan’s phone out of his hand whilst leaving the pitch at Goodison Park in November.

Ronaldo posted a picture on Instagram of him training with the caption:

"Make every workout count."

When will Cristiano Ronaldo play his first game for Al-Nassr?

Ronaldo will have to wait at least until January 22 to make his bow for the club in the home clash with Al Ettifaq due to the two-match ban.

Ronaldo was strongly linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League side after his second spell at Manchester United ended in acrimonious fashion in late November.

After criticizing the club's owners and coach Erik ten Hag, saying he had no respect for the Dutchman, in an explosive television interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo's future at Manchester United was up in the air.

Soon, the club and Ronaldo mutually agreed to end the forward's contract, which made him a free agent.

Speculation arose as to where the Portuguese would be headed next as the 2022 FIFA World Cup came around where he scored just one goal and saw his side knocked out in the quarter-finals against Morocco.

The former Real Madrid man then put an end to all the rumors as his signing with Al-Nassr was announced to plenty of headlines.

Ronaldo has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal and will earn €200 million per season, making him the highest-paid footballer in the world currently.

Al Nassr is coached by former Lyon boss Rudi Garcia and count Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar and former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina are among their squad.

Poll : 0 votes