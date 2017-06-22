Cristiano Ronaldo’s silence is his form of sulkiness

Cristiano Ronaldo might be risking his image with the fans with his prolonged silence...

Cristiano’s silence is deafening

“Send compromising photos of you,” texted the guy to his girlfriend. “Just kidding…” is what he typed in next, but waits to tap the send button, just in case the woman actually sends her compromising photos to him.

This is almost a fail-safe move. If she really sends her pictures, the guy’s initial intentions will have been satisfied. If she doesn’t and, in turn, sends a mad response, he can immediately press the send button and use that as his defence.

A lot of guys use this technique, taking advantage of women who are so much in love with them that they are blinded by it. Some, however, are clever and can see through the haze and try to know the real purpose of the guy by playing it out carefully with a simple “haha” for a reply.

After winning their second group game against Russia, Cristiano Ronaldo appeared in front of the media to address the match in which he was awarded the best player award—his second in a row. When asked about his future at the club, he chose to not answer the question, keeping the uncertainty of the scenario alive.

It was somewhat monumental. Prior to the game, it was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo was very happy with Florentino Perez for backing him up in public after winning the presidential election. So Cristiano’s refusal to end the speculation is somewhat absurd—and reminiscent to the behaviour of guys who ask for inappropriate pictures.

If he wanted, he could have ended the rumours right then and there. Instead, he chose to prolong the saga and keep the rumour mill running.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won two MOTMs in the Confederation Cup

Now, there are many ways to look at this. One, the unlikeliest of reasons, he might just be taking the piss with the media and giving them stories and helping them make a living out of it. This would also be disrespectful towards the Madridistas who are literally losing their sleep over this.

But, it is unlikely.

Second, another unlikely scenario, he really wants to leave the club and has, hence, decided to stay mum and let the media do the talking while his agent does the work. While this move might hurt some fans, the biggest loser out of this would be Cristiano Ronaldo as Real Madrid are more than equipped to succeed even without him

Third, and the most likely, he wants the club to pay the fine instead of digging his own pockets. If this is the case, then it would be like the aforementioned scenario about the man and the woman.

What IF he wants the club to pay his fine?

This is just a theory, so just read it out without losing your mind: the Portugal captain is using the media slowly and steadily to convey his message without actually doing it himself. If he himself does it, it would be terrible for his image and he can’t risk such a thing.

And so he is using the media step-by-step to negotiate his way out of the situation. At first, they claimed that he has made the irreversible decision of moving out of Madrid. The trumpet had been blared, the red signs were blazing… panic had ensued.

All eyes were now on Florentino Perez. Now, Perez might not be the best of persons when it comes to football management, but in terms of business, he has very few parallels. After winning the presidential elections unopposed, he addressed the media and, like any clever women, gave just the perfect response.

Florentino Perez came up with the right words

A clever woman wouldn’t get mad or bend to the subtle demands of the guy, they will play it out exactly like their opposite: with a simple “haha” as the reply and without conveying anything. Now, the guy is confused, he hadn’t planned for this. He is not sure whether he should send the “just kidding” that he has already typed in or whether to ask her once more.

So, he waits without reply.

Florentino Perez put pressure on his star man with words like, “[Cristiano] would not want that [Real Madrid paying his fine],” because he is “an honest man,” and “he is not driven by money,” while also adding, “right now, Cristiano Ronaldo is a Madrid player,” and “I am not contemplating [about his departure].” Hmmm.

This is Perez’s version of “haha” as he has made it clear that until Cristiano himself doesn’t address the issue directly, he will not think about his departure, while also adding that––in a manner that puts pressure on Cristiano––that Madrid wouldn’t pay his fine.

But the former Manchester United forward once again refused to comment directly on the issue. Instead, the media claims that he is very happy with Perez’s response and has reversed his irreversible decision.

And yet, he hasn’t chosen to say that with his own mouth because then he doesn’t leave it hanging about who is going to pay his fine. Right now, ‘happy with Perez’s response’ could mean several things. One of them is that he could yet stay if his demands are fulfilled.

What demands? For one, it could be that the club pays his fine without him ever saying it directly in public and tarnishing his image. However, Perez has made it clear that the club won’t pay the players’ fine should they be found guilty, so this leaves us in an interesting conjecture.

And if he doesn’t, Cristiano Ronaldo can always use his silence as a testament to claim that he never wanted it in the first place.

Cristiano’s constant sulkiness is tarnishing his Madridismo image

Cristiano is a legend but risks losing his Madridismo image

Whenever something hasn’t gone according to the wishes of the Portuguese, he has almost always sulked about it. Be it not being passed to by his team-mates or wanting a better contract. And this is the latest of his huffs.

At first, it was being touted that Ronaldo wasn’t happy with the fact that the club didn’t back him publicly after he was accused. But why? Innocent or guilty, why would he want the club to back him when they didn’t do the same for another long-serving club member, Pepe?

If he is innocent, then he could prove that in the court and that’s it, there is no necessity for the club to back him up. If, however, he is guilty, then why would he want the club to disgrace their name to back up a convict? And is it really Madrid to blame if he isn’t? And yet, the club have backed him; after all, he is their Galactico.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a legend, both for his club and the whole game of football, but his continued silence is becoming annoying for the Madrid fanbase. He might be a legend, but some are beginning to doubt his Madridismo. It is for these reasons that the fans can associate players like Raul and Guti more with the club than him.

In the end, it will come all down to how the girl responses to the guy’s elaborate silence. Given how Perez has played this one, there is no way that Cristiano Ronaldo can continue without saying anything. Right now, his silence is doing nothing but dampen his relationship with the woman or—in this case—Real Madrid.

