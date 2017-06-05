Cristiano Ronaldo’s top 5 Champions League goals

The Portuguese has scored more than anyone else in Europe's top competition - here is a selection of his best efforts.

@rbairner by Robin Bairner Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2017, 16:49 IST

Ronaldo has scored 103 goals in European football

Cristiano Ronaldo’s name will shine large in the history of football. The Portuguese further cemented his legacy on Saturday, when he scored two goals to help Real Madrid to a 4-1 Champions League final victory over Juventus.

It represents the fourth time he has won Europe’s greatest club prize, and the 32-year-old has now netted in three finals – an achievement bettered only by Alfredo Di Stefano, another legend of the Bernabeu.

Ronaldo is the leading scorer in European football of all time, having struck 103 goals, and given that he also reached the 600 mark for club and country by netting against Juve, what better way to celebrate the achievement of the game’s most iconic figure than by picking out his five best goals in the Champions League?

#5 Manchester United vs Roma (1/4/2008)

The most important header that Ronaldo scored for Manchester United came against Chelsea in the final of the 2008 Champions League, yet perhaps the best arrived little over a month earlier when he helped put Roma to the sword in the quarter-finals.

United had hammered the Italians 7-1 at home the previous season at the same stage and had finished above them in Group F, but with their opponents looking for revenge, Ronaldo helped silence the Stadio Olimpico with a breath-taking header. Not only was his leap to meet Paul Scholes’ cross prodigious and the power he generated on the ball awesome, his timing was immaculate – and it was this piece of simplicity that made the goal so brilliant.