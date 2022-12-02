Croatia 0-0 Belgium: 5 hits and flops as lacklustre Red Devils crash out | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Croatia held Belgium to a goalless draw at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Thursday (December 1) to ensure their progress to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The result, combined with Morocco's 2-1 win over Croatia, meant Belgium will take an early flight home after finishing third in Group F.

Zlatko Dalic's team began the game strongly and almost took an early lead through Ivan Perisic, whose half-volley from Luka Modric's pass sailed past the far post. At the other end, Dries Mertens lacked composure in front of goal as he skied his effort. He was at fault again, as he couldn't make the most of Leander Dendoncker's pass from close range.

Against the rising Belgian tide, Croatia won a penalty following Yannick Carrasco's challenge on Andrej Kramaric. After referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot, VAR overruled his call for an offside in the build-up.

Luka Modric and Co. started the second half on the front foot. Josko Gvardiol went on a rare foray forward and picked out Mateo Kovacic, whose shot was palmed over by Thibaut Courtois. The Real Madrid 'keeper then saved from Kovacic again before stopping Modric's effort on goal.

Romelu Lukaku, on a half time substitute, failed to make the most of four presentable opportunities. Croatia eventually saw out a fortuitous draw to move into the World Cup knockouts, leaving Belgium wondering what might have been.

With Morocco (7) beating Canada (0) in the other game, the African team topped the group ahead of Croatia (5) and Belgium (4). The 2018 runner-ups now await the Group E winners — likely to be Spain — in the Round of 16.

On that note, here are five hits and flops from the goalless Group F clash:

#1 Hit - Josko Gvardiol | Croatia

Belgium found it almost impossible to escape Josko Gvardiol's attentions.

With 62 passes and a 95% pass accuracy, one key pass, three accurate long balls, two tackles and nine clearances — Josko Gvardiol spent most of his time on the back foot but delivered what was asked of him.

He had several highlight-worthy moments, but his inch-perfect tackle in the dying moments to ensure Lukaku couldn't get a tap-in will go down as the 20-year-old's defining moment in the World Cup.

#2 Flop - Romelu Lukaku | Belgium

Romelu Lukaku missed several gilt-edged opportunities.

Coming on in the second half, Romelu Lukaku had a chance to impact the game but squandered opportunities aplenty.

The 29-year-old missed four big chances in 45 minutes, which is twice as many as any other player has missed throughout the tournament so far. He had five shots in the game, more than any other player, and an xG 1.67 but failed to get on the scoresheet.

Lukaku hit the post and blazed over with an open net at his mercy as Croatia heaved a huge sigh of relief.

#3 Hit - Dominik Livakovic | Croatia

Dominik Livakovic was a calming presence at the back for Croatia.

Dominik Livakovic didn't have a lot to do but did what he had to keep his team's citadel intact.

He was quick to get to some balls and on other occasions, things just fell his way, like the one Lukaku chance that saw the ball bounce off the striker's chest and safely into Livakovic's arms right on the goal line.

#4 Flop - Yannick Carrasco | Belgium

Yannick Carrasco was fast-tracking Belgium's exit from the tournament when his rash challenge on Andrej Kramaric saw the referee blow the whistle for a penalty before VAR saved his blushes.

One bright moment saw him dance his way past Croatia defenders in the box but saw his shot blocked by Josip Juranovic. Besides that, he had almost no impact on the game before he was replaced by Jeremy Doku.

#5 Hit - Thibaut Courtois | Belgium

Thibaut Courtois made a string of fine saves to keep Belgium in the game but to no avail.

Thibaut Courtois made his 100th start for Belgium and put in a performance worthy of the occasion.

A quiet first half was followed by an all-action second, where the Real Madrid 'keeper had to make a string of fine saves. Courtois kept out Marcelo Brozovic, Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic twice to keep his team in the game.

However, his exploits were to no avail, as Belgium failed to win the game to bow out of the competition.

