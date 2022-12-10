Croatia 1(4)- 1(2) Brazil: 5 hits and flops as Selecao are shown the door in stunning penalty shootout | 2022 FIFA World Cup

The sizzling Samba moves dragged to a sudden standstill as high-flying Brazil were shown the door by Croatia in a dramatic quarter-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday (9 December).

After extra-time ended 1-1, Croat goalie Dominik Livakovic saved the first kick of the shootout to set the tone for the tie-breaker as Brazil crashed to a 4-2 reversal to break countless fans' hearts in the Education City Stadium and across the world.

Brazil were frustrated for large stretches of the game by a resilient rear-guard action from Zlatko Dalic's men. Josko Gvardiol and Dejan Lovren tracked the runs of Neymar and Richarlison, while Josip Juranovic and Borna Sosa kept wingers Raphinha and Vinicius in control.

Brazil did fashion a few nice moves through typically stylish passing football. Vinicius cut in in the 17th minute to test Livakovic, while Lucas Paqueta tried a long-ranger in the 23rd.

Croatia threatened on the counter with Juranovic's slaloming run and Pasalic's cross nearly setting up a chance for Ivan Perisic in the 13th.

Brazil attacked with more urgency in the second half. A fine interplay of passes between Vini and Neymar saw the latter shoot but his shot was blocked by Gvardiol. Croatia also survived a penalty scare in the 49h minute when the ball hit Juranovic's arm and there was a VAR check.

Richarlison sent Neymar through in the 55th whose shot from the left side of the box was saved by Livakovic, one of his 11 on the night. Brazil fashioned a few other chances but Livakovic and his defenders were on song as we went into extra time.

The deadlock was finally broken by a worldie. Neymar played a couple of give and gos with Pedro and Paqueta to get through on goal and smash it home in the 106th minute.

But just when it seemed Brazil had done enough, Croatia struck. The 2018 finalists broke through on goal with Orsic's low cross from the left shot home by Bruno Petkovic in the 117th minute thanks to a deflection from Marquinhos.

The game went dramatically into a penalty shootout. And Livakovic was the man of the moment again as he dived to his left to save Rodrygo's shot.

The teams all converted their penalties till Marquinhos his the post with his low attempt to the left. Vlasic, Modric, Majer and Orsic converted their kicks for Croatia. Pedro and Casemiro scored for Brazil.

It was all over as the Croats broke into wild celebration and the Brazilians broke into inconsolable tears. They had been knocked out in a World Cup quarterfinal by European opposition on four occasions since 2006.

The resolute Croats were never one of the pre-tournament favorites but have ground their way to another semi-final. On that note, here are the hits and flops from the game.

CBF Futebol @CBF_Futebol



A Seleção Brasileira batalhou até o fim, mas foi eliminada, nos pênaltis, pela Croácia.



Agradecemos pelo apoio de todos vocês. Seguimos juntos! Fim de jogo.A Seleção Brasileira batalhou até o fim, mas foi eliminada, nos pênaltis, pela Croácia.Agradecemos pelo apoio de todos vocês. Seguimos juntos! Fim de jogo. A Seleção Brasileira batalhou até o fim, mas foi eliminada, nos pênaltis, pela Croácia.Agradecemos pelo apoio de todos vocês. Seguimos juntos! 💛 https://t.co/Xf5y9arQ3O

#1 Hit- Neymar (Brazil)

His 77th goal for Brazil was a thing of beauty. It was also a record-equaling strike as it helped the PSG star match Pele's tally for Brazil. But his moment of magic will ultimately come in a losing cause on a night of tragedy for the five-time winners.

#2 Flop- Vincius Jr. (Brazil)

His brilliant performance against South Korea raised hopes that the extremely talented Real Madrid winger will set the stage alight against Croatia. But alas, it was not to be as he was marked out for large stretches of the game by Juranovic, managing just one shot and zero key passes before he was taken off.

#3 Hit- Croatia defense

No words of praise are adequate for the shift Gvardiol, Lovren, Juranovic and Sosa put in to keep Brazil at bay for most of this intriguing game. Their awareness, game reading and bravery dragged the game deep and helped Croatia record a stunning win in the end. Juranovic was also brilliant on overlaps and initiated attacks.

#2 Flop- Rodrygo (Brazil)

When he replaced Vinicius in the 64th, his clubmate was expected to take the game by the scruff of the neck. But alas, Rodrygo looked uninspired on one of the most important nights of his life.

Though he made more than 90 percent of his passes, he attempted only two dribbles that did not come off, and made no attempts on goal or find an assist. He also took a poor penalty in the shootout that put Croatia on the ascendance.

#1- Hit- Dominik Livakovic (Croatia)

Carrying on from where he left off against Japan, the Dinamo Zagreb 'keeper was a towering presence in his box and almost the last man standing on many occasions. He made 11 saves, the most by a 'keeper in this World Cup and seven of them came from inside the box. He also saved in the shootout to set the tone for a famous win.

Get Netherlands vs Argentina live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes