Croatia 4-1 Canada: 5 hits and flops as Vatreni's spectacular comeback knocks out Maples Leaves | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Croatia came from behind to thump Canada 4-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium in their second Group F game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday (November 27).

A brace from Andrej Kramaric, coupled with goals from Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer, wiped out Alphonso Davies' second-minute opener for the Maple Leafs. The Vatreni were on the ropes early on when John Herdman's side began with great energy and purpose but found their feet soon after.

Kramaric and Livaja combined to put the 2018 World Cup runners-up in front by the end of the opening stanza before scoring twice more to add gloss to their scoreline.

The defeat knocked Canada out of the Qatar showpiece, becoming the second team to be eliminated from knockout contention after the hosts themselves. Croatia, meanwhile, boosted their last 16 hopes, as they sit atop their group with four points ahead of their crunch clash with Belgium on Thursday.

On that note, here are the five hits and flops from the game:

Hit: Andrej Kramaric (Croatia)

A stunning brace from the Hoffenheim ace

Cometh the hour, cometh Andrej Kramaric, who struck twice to put the game beyond Canada.

Among the more underrated strikers, the Hoffenheim talisman brought the Vatreni back into the game with a confident finish into the far post. He then netted their third with another excellent effort.

Often eclipsed by the bigger names in the Croatian squad, Kramaric showed how potent he can be when serviced properly as he underlined his value to the team.

Flop: Cyle Larin (Canada)

He lasted only 45 minutes in the game.

He was the top scorer in the CONCACAF zone of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier with 13 goals. However, Cyle Larin has been a pale shadow of his rip-roaring self at the finals.

The Club Brugge forward had another stinker, cutting a desolate figure up front. He failed to offer anything meaningful in attack during the opening half. With just 14 touches and five passes completed in the first 45 minutes, Larin was a marginal figure for the Maple Leafs.

He was soon put out of his misery at the break for Jonathan Osorio.

Hit: Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

Two impeccable assists for Perisic

Ivan Perisic had slammed Canadian manager John Herdman before the game for his disrespectful remarks about Croatia and said that he couldn't wait for kick-off.

With two brilliant assists against the Maple Leafs, Perisic proved his quality by delivering a masterclass in creativity as he shut up Herdman with a top performance.

He set up Kramaric for the opener after finding a pocket of space in the left corner of the penalty area before assisting him again in the 70th minute with a beautiful cross.

Perisic has over 100 assists in his club career. With two in this game, the former Inter Milan and Bayern Munich ace once again showed he can excel on the grandest of stages.

Flop: Atiba Hutchinson (Canada)

Age has caught up with the veteran.

Canada's veteran midfielder Atiba Hutchinson earned his 100th cap, but there was nothing to celebrate, as his side not only lost, but his own performance was miserable too.

The 39-year-old struggled to cope with Croatia's pace and intensity after they upped the ante. Hutchinson's age truly showed in his lack of speed, both on and off the ball.

While Hutchinson's passing range remains impressive, his overall input is sub-par. It feels like Canada could use a much younger and more dynamic player in his position.

Hit: Mateo Kovacic (Croatia)

Unstoppable, unbeatable, untameable

Last but never the least. Mateo Kovacic was the silent hero for his team, with his driving runs from the flanks unsettling Canada all night.

A fireball of energy and industry, the Chelsea midfield maestro linked up to devastating effect with Luka Modric to exploit the spaces in behind the Canada defence.

Kovacic also played a key role in winning back possession, winning seven of his ten attempted ground duels and completing five tackles. The 28-year-old was a thorn in Canada's face throughout. Had it not been for Kramaric's double, he might as well have been the Man of the Match.

