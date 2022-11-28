Croatia 4-1 Canada: Player Ratings as Kramaric and Perisic combine for two goals to help seal a vital win | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Croatia smashed Canada 4-1 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, November 27.

Croatia entered this game on the back of a goalless draw against Morocco in which they lacked any bite whatsoever. They were looking to turn things around with a win tonight. Canada, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Belgium but played well for most of the game. They were eager to get a result against a faltering opponent.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



🥉 - Craig Goodwin vs. France (9 mins)

🥈 - Cody Gakpo vs. Ecuador (6 mins)

🥇 -



Lightning fast start from Canada’s talisman. Fastest goals at the 2022 World Cup so far:🥉 - Craig Goodwin vs. France (9 mins)🥈 - Cody Gakpo vs. Ecuador (6 mins)🥇 - ALPHONSO DAVIES vs. Croatia (2 mins)Lightning fast start from Canada’s talisman. Fastest goals at the 2022 World Cup so far:🥉 - Craig Goodwin vs. France (9 mins) 🇦🇺🥈 - Cody Gakpo vs. Ecuador (6 mins) 🇳🇱 🥇 - ALPHONSO DAVIES vs. Croatia (2 mins) 🇨🇦 Lightning fast start from Canada’s talisman. ⚡ https://t.co/iYp1zeCnpR

Canada were off to a flyer in the first half as Alphonso Davies scored after 70 seconds to put them ahead. Croatia were left gobsmacked after falling behind so early in the game and had it all to do for 85 or so minutes. Canada, however, did not take their foot off the pedal for the initial exchanges as they looked to maintain pressure on the opposition.

Croatia were handed a lifeline on the verge of half-time as Ivan Perisic did well to pick out Andrej Kramaric's run into the box. The striker applied a low, driven finish into the bottom-right corner to make it 1-1 after 36 minutes. Marko Livaja then completed the comeback after 44 minutes as he fired a shot into the bottom-left corner from outside the box.

Croatia led Canada 2-1 at the break.

Sofascore @SofascoreINT Croatia 2–1 Canada



For only the 4th time at



With Les Rouges desperate for points here, we should be in for an exciting second half!



#CROCAN #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup HT |Croatia 2–1 CanadaFor only the 4th time at #Qatar2022 we saw 3 goals in the first half, as Croatia came back from behind after an early deficit.With Les Rouges desperate for points here, we should be in for an exciting second half! HT | 🇭🇷 Croatia 2–1 Canada 🇨🇦For only the 4th time at #Qatar2022 we saw 3 goals in the first half, as Croatia came back from behind after an early deficit.With Les Rouges desperate for points here, we should be in for an exciting second half!#CROCAN #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/UeIYAuiHLG

Both managers turned to their benches as Croatia looked to preserve and hopefully extend their lead, while Canada looked to find a way back into the game. However, the story of the second half read much like the first as Croatia scored two more goals to secure the win.

Kramaric doubled his tally and his team's lead as he scored in the 70th minute following another assist from Perisic. Two substitutes then combined in the dying embers to score their fourth goal. Mislav Orsic squared the ball to Lovro Majer, who made no mistake and scored an easy goal from a 1-v-1 situation.

Croatia held on to secure a huge 4-1 win over Canada. On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings from the game.

Croatia Player Ratings

Dominik Livakovic - 6.5/10

Livakovic had a fairly straightforward game as he had just the one save to make.

Jusip Juranovic - 7/10

Juranovic was active on the right flank, especially in defense. He made six clearances, one interception, and one tackle. He also played one key pass.

Dejan Lovren - 7/10

Lovren was solid in defense but was booked for a poor tackle off the ball. He won two of his three duels and made three clearances and two interceptions. He also played five accurate long balls.

Josko Gvardiol - 7/10

Despite his young age, Gvardiol showed great maturity as he played well. He won five of his six duels and made eight clearances, three tackles, and two interceptions.

Borna Sosa - 7/10

Sosa won five of his eight duels and made four tackles and one clearance in a strong defensive outing.

Luka Modric - 7/10

Luka Modric had a great game but was booked for a foul. He played two key passes, one accurate cross, and two accurate long balls. He also won four of his nine duels.

Marcelo Brozovic - 7/10

Brozovic had an eventful game. He won three duels, making three tackles and two blocks. He also played six long balls.

Mateo Kovacic - 8/10

Kovacic had a great game as he made things tick for Croatia in midfield. He played four key passes and created two big chances. He also won seven of his 10 duels.

Marko Livaja - 7/10

Livaja made a good start to the game and scored the goal that put Croatia 2-1 up just before half-time. He attempted two shots on target besides his goal.

Andrej Kramaric - 8/10

Kramaric made a sharp run into the box and scored with a finish from a tight angle to make it 1-1 in the first half. He added a second goal in the second period and was subbed off as well.

Ivan Perisic - 8/10

Perisic showed great vision as he picked out Kramaric for Croatia's equalizer. He provided another assist for Kramaric to score in the second period.

Substitutes

Bruno Petkovic - 6.5/10

Petkovic replaced Livaja in the second half and put in a decent performance.

Nikola Vlasic - 6/10

Vlasic came on for Kramaric and played well to close the game out for Croatia.

Mislav Orsic, Mario Pasalic & Lovro Majer - N/A

They came on as late-game substitutes and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

Canada Player Ratings

Milan Borjan - 7/10

Borjan had a busy night between the sticks for Canada as Croatia were relentless in their attempt to score as many goals as possible. Despite making six saves, he conceded four goals.

Alistair Johnson - 6.5/10

Johnson had a decent game as he won five of his eight duels and made two clearances, one interception, and one tackle. He also played six accurate long balls.

Steven Vitoria - 6.5/10

Vitoria had an average game in defense. He won six of his nine duels, making three clearances and three tackles.

Kamal Miller - 6.5/10

Miller played well for most of the game but was booked for arguing with the referee in the second period. He played seven long balls and won eight of his nine duels.

Richie Laryea - 6/10

Laryea had a poor game and struggled to find any sort of rhythm. He won three duels and made three clearances.

Atiba Hutchinson - 6.5/10

Hutchinson did well midfield, winning three of his five duels and making two clearances. He also completed one successful dribble.

Stephen Eustaquio - 6.5/10

Eustaquio played for just the first half and was subbed off at half-time due to an injury. He made five clearances and won one duel.

Alphonso Davies - 6.5/10

Davies handed Canada a dream start as he scored after just two minutes on the clock. He also played two key passes and one long ball.

Taron Buchanan - 6/10

Buchanan made a sharp start and assisted Canada's opener inside two minutes. He was booked for a foul early in the second half.

Cyle Larin - 6/10

Larin put in a lackluster performance in the first period and was replaced by Jonathan Osorio at half-time. He failed to attempt a single shot.

Jonathan David - 6/10

David made a slow start to the game and was unable to impose himself on the proceedings. He attempted one shot on target and won one of his two duels.

Substitutes

Ismael Kone - 6.5/10

Kone replaced the injured Eustaquio at half-time and had a decent game. He played one key pass and four accurate long balls.

Jonathan Osorio - 6.5/10

Osorio replaced Larin and put in a decent performance.

Junior Hoilett - 6.5/10

Hoilett came on for Laryea and played well. He won all four of his duels and attempted three shots but failed to hit the target.

Lucas Cavallini - 6.5/10

Cavallini came on for David in the second half and put in a decent shift.

Sam Adekugbe - 6.5/10

Adekugbe was Canada's final alteration and put in a good performance.

Get Argentina vs Mexico live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group F in FIFA World Cup 2022? Belgium Canada Croatia Morocco 559 votes