×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic reveals tactics to stop Lionel Messi

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
329   //    02 Nov 2018, 11:15 IST

Argentina v Croatia: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Argentina v Croatia: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

What's the story?

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has revealed how his side stopped Argentine talisman Lionel Messi from wreaking havoc on his team during the World Cup in Russia.

In case you didn't know...

Croatia famously squandered Argentina's hopes of a win in a World Cup group stage game that ended in a 0-3 scoreline in Russia.

Dalic's exploits in Russia saw Croatia making their way to the World Cup final for the first time in its history and led Real Madrid star Luka Modric to win the FIFA Player of the Year award this year.

The heart of the matter

Despite stopping Messi at the World Cup, Dalic maintains that the Barcelona ace is still the best player in the world. 

Speaking to Goal, he said, " For me, Leo Messi is the best player in the world, and he is showing that week after week."

The manager also revealed how he managed to nullify the 31-year-old's exploits in Russia. 

Dalic said, "It's harder for Messi to play for Argentina than Barcelona, and we tried to exploit what we considered small weaknesses in the Argentinian team."

"The key was to be disciplined and to follow our tactical game plan fully, and our players did exactly that. We tried to stop the ball from reaching Messi and to contain him quickly in the areas where he likes to receive the ball."

"As good as Messi is, football is a team sport and if one team performs better than the other it's hard for any individual to turn everything around. Croatia were just a better team than Argentina in that game."

What's next?

Dalic's Croatia await their next game against Luis Enrique's Spain in the UEFA Nations League on November 16.

Topics you might be interested in:
Argentina Football Croatia Football Lionel Messi
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
The unfortunate tales of the LM10 tag
RELATED STORY
5 of the best international rivalries
RELATED STORY
What we can expect from the Croatia vs. England match
RELATED STORY
Croatia vs England: The eerieness of playing behind...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018/19: Portugal vs. Croatia
RELATED STORY
Croatia 0-0 England: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018-19: Croatia v England: Preview
RELATED STORY
The Best FIFA Football Awards 2018: Reviewing the results
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi not included in 2018 FIFA player of the year...
RELATED STORY
Ivan Perisic: The Multi-Sport Croatian World Cup Hero
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us