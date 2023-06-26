Croatia U21 vs Romania U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 27th 2023

Croatia U21 and Romania U21 will wrap up their 2023 UEFA Euro U-21 Championship in a dead-rubber fixture at the Stadionul Steaua on Tuesday.

Both sides have seen their quest for glory go up in smoke and have been eliminated after losing their opening two games without scoring a goal.

Croatia fell to a 1-0 defeat against tournament favorites Spain last week. They conceded the fastest goal ever scored in U-21 Euros history when Abel Ruiz scored after just 20 seconds. The five-time champions held on to the lead to advance to the quarterfinal for the sixth time in seven tournaments.

Romania fell to a defeat to Ukraine by the same scoreline in opposite circumstances. The co-hosts held on until the dying embers of the match when Victor Dican's 87th-minute own goal saw them eliminated.

Croatia U21 vs Romania U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides. They were paired in the group stage in 2019 when Romania claimed a 4-1 win to top the group en route to a memorable semifinal appearance.

Four of Croatia's last five games have produced less than three goals.

Romania are currently on a nine-game winless run, losing six games in this sequence.

Croatia are aiming to avoid losing without scoring for a third game in succession for the first time since 2011.

Romania have failed to find the back of the net in five successive games.

Three of Romania's last four Euro games have produced higher-scoring second halves.

Croatia U21 vs Romania U21 Prediction

Romania's elimination means they have nothing but pride left to play for. Their outing has been in sharp contrast to fellow co-hosts Georgia, who are flying high, and coach Emil Sandoi will hope his wards can give their compatriots something to celebrate as they bow out.

Croatia came into the tournament in good form but failed to live up to expectations. They have suffered a group-stage elimination for the second time in three tournaments. The Young Blazers will want to avoid a similar fate as the one they experienced in 2019 which saw them finish at the bottom of their group.

The two sides have struggled in attack and might lack serious motivation to go all out. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Croatia 1-1 Romania

Croatia U21 vs Romania U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

