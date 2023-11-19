Croatia vs Armenia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 21st 2023

Croatia will entertain Armenia at the Stadion Maksimir in their final match of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualification campaign on Tuesday.

The hosts, second in the Group D table, need just one point from the match to ensure direct qualification into the main event. Wales are hot on their heels and trail them by just three points with one game left. If Wales win their match against Turkey and the hosts lose, only then will the 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up fail to qualify directly for the UEFA Euro 2024.

In their previous outing, early goals from Lovro Majer and Andrej Kramarić helped them to a 2-0 away win over Latvia on Saturday.

Armenia held Wales to a 1-1 draw on Saturday, extending their winless run in all competitions to five games. Lucas Zelarayán opened the scoring in the fifth minute and it was an own goal from Nair Tiknizyan in added time of the first half that helped Wales earn a point from the match.

Croatia vs Armenia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off just twice in all competitions thus far, with one of the meetings being a friendly match. The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in these games, recording one win and playing one draw.

Both meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with the hosts outscoring the visitors 2-1 in these games.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 12-9 in seven games in the qualifiers and also have the better defensive record, conceding six goals fewer (4).

Croatia have lost just once at home in European qualifiers, with that loss coming against Turkey last month.

Armenia have just two wins in their last 11 games in European qualifiers, suffering six defeats.

Croatia vs Armenia Prediction

Kockasti have won just one of their last three home games in all competitions. Nonetheless, they have failed to score just once in their last 12 home games in European qualifiers while recording nine wins and should be able to produce a strong outing.

Bruno Petković, Nikola Vlašić, and Mateo Kovačić are confirmed absentees for the hosts while Josip Juranović will face a late fitness test after missing out against Latvia.

Havakakan have never qualified for the Euros and have suffered 40 losses in their 68 appearances in the qualifiers. Five of their four goals in the qualifiers in this edition have come in away games and they will look to build on that record in this match. Varazdat Haroyan picked up his fifth yellow card of the qualifying campaign and will serve a suspension here.

Both teams will look to sign off for the qualifying campaign on a positive note but considering the home advantage for Vatreni, we expect them to register a narrow win.

Prediction: Croatia 2-1 Armenia

Croatia vs Armenia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Croatia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Andrej Kramarić to score or assist any time - Yes