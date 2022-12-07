Croatia vs Brazil Head-To-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 57 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Croatia and Brazil lock horns at the Education City Stadium on Friday in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Runners-up of the 2018 edition in Russia, the Vatreni are looking to make consecutive last-four appearances in the competition for the first time in their history.

Zlatko Dalic's side reached the round of 16 after finishing second in Group F with five points in three games. They knocked out Japan on penalties to reach this stage.

Ivan Perisic canceled out Daizen Maeda's opener for the Samurai Blues and the scores remained tied at 1-1 even after 120 minutes.

A penalty shootout beckoned, and Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic emerged as their hero, making three saves to send his team through.

Their reward was a daunting last-eight encounter with the mighty Brazil, who clinically dispatched South Korea 4-1 in the last-16.

Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta all scored in the first half before Paik Seung-ho pulled a consolation goal back for the Taegeuk Warriors.

Croatia vs Brazil Head-To-Head Stats

Croatia and Brazil have faced each other four times in history and the Canaries went unbeaten in all of those matches.

Their first encounter in 2005 ended in a 1-1 stalemate, following which Brazil defeated them in their next three encounters.

Squawka @Squawka ON THIS DAY: In 2014, Brazil kicked off the World Cup with a 3-1 win over Croatia in Sao Paulo. What a tournament! http://t.co/NQFZztpsmD ON THIS DAY: In 2014, Brazil kicked off the World Cup with a 3-1 win over Croatia in Sao Paulo. What a tournament! http://t.co/NQFZztpsmD

Two of them came at the World Cups - in Germany 2006 and Brazil 2014 - and the South American giants prevailed 1-0 and 3-1 respectively.

Croatia and Brazil last met in June 2018 for an international friendly which ended in a 2-0 win for Tite's side, courtesy of goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino.

Croatia Form Guide: D-D-W-D-W

Brazil Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W

Croatia vs Brazil Numbers you need to know before their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter

This will be the fifth encounter between Croatia and Brazil, and a third at the FIFA World Cups. On Friday, they meet for the first time since June 2018.

Croatia and Brazil have conceded only two goals each in four games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far.

Croatia have struck five goals in Qatar, but four of them came against Canada alone, while failing to score against Morocco and Belgium.

The Vatreni are one of the only two unbeaten teams in the competition. Brazil suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Cameroon in their final group match.

Brazil have never lost to Croatia in any of their four previous meetings.

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes