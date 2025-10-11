Croatia vs Gibraltar Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2025

Croatia and Gibraltar are back in action in Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they lock horns at the Stadion Andelko Herjavec on Sunday. Both sides find themselves at opposite ends of the group standings, with Scott Wiseman’s men losing each of their five matches so far.

Croatia were guilty of a lack of sting at the attacking end of the pitch on Thursday when they failed to tuck home several clear-cut chances before settling for a goalless draw against Czechia at Fortuna Arena.

This result saw Zlatko Dalic’s men’s 100% record in the qualifiers come to an end, as they had won each of their previous four games, scoring 17 goals while keeping three clean sheets.

With 13 points from a possible 15, Croatia currently sit top of the Group L table, level on points with second-placed Czechia, albeit with one game in hand.

On the other hand, Gibraltar suffered a 2-0 defeat against New Caledonia in their friendly fixture at the Europa Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Their display against New Caledonia was in keeping with their performance in the World Cup qualifiers, where Wiseman’s side sit rock-bottom in Group L, having lost each of their five games so far.

Gibraltar currently hold the fourth-poorest defensive record in the qualifiers, having conceded 17 goals already. Only San Marino (28), Moldova (25) and Liechtenstein (23) have shipped more.

Croatia vs Gibraltar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the third meeting between Croatia and Gibraltar, with Dalic's men winning each of their previous two encounters.

Croatia have lost just one of their eight games in all competitions in 2025 while picking up five wins and two draws since the turn of the year.

Gibraltar are on a run of seven defeats in their seven matches across all competitions this year, a run stretching back to November 2024, when they played out a 1-1 draw with Moldova in a friendly fixture.

Croatia are unbeaten in their last seven competitive home games, picking up six wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss against Turkiye in the European Championship qualifiers back in October 2023.

Croatia vs Gibraltar Prediction

Croatia have neatly dispatched Gibraltar in their previous encounters, scoring 11 goals and keeping two clean sheets across the two games, and they will head into Sunday’s tie with sky-high confidence.

Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two nations, we are backing Dalic’s men to secure all three points unscathed and heap more misery on the visitors.

Prediction: Croatia 4-0 Gibraltar

Croatia vs Gibraltar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Croatia to win

Tip 2: First-half winners - Croatia (Dalic's men have led at halftime in four of their last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the hosts' last five games)

