Croatia vs Turkey Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2023

Croatia will invite Turkey to the Opus Arena in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Thursday.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the qualifiers thus far and, since a draw against Wales in their campaign opener, they have recorded three wins on the trot. In their previous outing, Andrej Kramarić's first-half strike helped them record a 1-0 away win over Armenia.

The visitors are in second place in the Group D standings, only behind the hosts on goal difference, though they have played a game more. They are unbeaten in their last three qualifiers and were held to a 1-1 draw by Armenia last month.

Twenty-one-year-old striker Bertuğ Özgür Yıldırım opened his goalscoring account for the national team, scoring just eight minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute. He continued his form in the 4-2 defeat to Japan in the friendly just three days later.

Croatia vs Turkey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 11 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with four wins. The visitors have two wins while five games have ended in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in March, in which Mateo Kovačić's first-half brace helped Croatia record a 2-0 away win, as they kept their fifth clean sheet against Turkey.

Five of the last six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with the hosts outscoring the visitors 7-4.

The hosts have never lost a European qualifier at home, recording 13 wins in their last 15 games.

The hosts have the better defensive record in the qualifying campaign thus far, conceding just one goal in four games, and have also outscored the visitors 9-8 thus far.

Croatia vs Turkey Prediction

Kockasti head into the match in good form, having suffered just one defeat in their six games in 2023 thus far, with that loss coming on penalties against Spain in the UEFA Nations League final. They have scored six goals in their last two games without conceding and will look to make it three wins in a row.

Head coach Zlatko Dalić has some injury concerns for this match as Ivan Perišić is a long-term absentee following an ACL injury last month. Josip Šutalo and Luka Ivanušec are confirmed absentees for this match while the attacking duo of Bruno Petkovic and Andrej Kramaric are doubts with knocks.

The Crescent-Stars are winless in their last two games, conceding five times while scoring three times. Interestingly, they are unbeaten in their last five away games in European qualifiers, recording four wins.

They have appointed Vincenzo Montella as the new head coach and will play their first match under the tutelage of the former Adana Demirspor manager.

This will be the first match at the newly-inaugurated Opus Arena for the home team. The tickets for the match were sold out within eight minutes, so Croatia are expected to have massive home support for the match.

With that in mind and also considering the current form of the two teams, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Croatia 2-1 Turkey

Croatia vs Turkey Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Croatia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Irfan Kahveci to score or assist any time - Yes