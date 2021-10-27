Crotone vs Benevento prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B 2021-22

Serie B continues this week and will see Crotone host Benevento at the Stadio Ezio Scida on Thursday.

Crotone lost 1-0 to Alessandria in their last game. Despite having the bulk of the possession, Crotone could have lost by a larger margin as their opponents created more clear-cut chances. The loss at the weekend means Crotone have won just one of their nine league games so far.

Crotone currently sit 18th in the league table with just seven points from nine games. The side, who were relegated from the top flight last season, could drop another tier down if results do not begin to look up.

Benevento, on the other hand, are performing much better than their hosts in the league. They beat Consenza 3-0 in their game at the weekend, extending their unbeaten run to seven games.

Benevento sit third in the Serie B table with 16 points from nine games. Four points from the top of the table, Benevento will be targeting victory on Thursday as they push for a return to the top flight.

Crotone vs Benevento Head-to-Head

There have been 18 meetings between Crotone and Benevento in the past. Crotone have won half of those games while Benevento have won six times. The other three games ended in draws.

The two teams last met in the Serie A last season. The game ended 1-1.

Crotone Form Guide: L-W-D-L-L

Benevento Form Guide: W-D-D-D-W

Crotone vs Benevento Team News

Crotone

Nahuel Estevez, Ahmad Benali and Emmanuel Riviere have all been ruled out with injuries and will miss Thursday's game.

Augustus Kargbo and Simone Canestrelli have both been suspended for the game after picking up red cards against Alessandria and Ascoli respectively.

Injured: Nahuel Estevez, Ahmad Benali, Emmanuel Riviere

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Augustus Kargbo, Simone Canestrelli

Benevento

Mattia Viviani and Alberto Paleari both came off injured in Benevento's last game and are expected to be absent from the team on Thursday.

Salvatore Elia and Riccardo Improta are both injured and will not feature against Crotone.

Injured: Mattia Viviani, Alberto Paleari, Salvatore Elia, Riccardo Improta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Crotone vs Benevento Predicted XI

Crotone Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nikita Contini; Guiseppe Cuomo, Simone Canestrelli, Ionut Nedelcearu; Salvatore Molina, Milos Vulic, Niccolo Zanellato, Vasile Mogos; Guiseppe Borello, Samuele Mulattieri, Mirko Maric

Benevento Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nicolo Manfredini; Gaetano Letizia, Kamil Glik, Federico Barba, Daam Foulon; Giacomo Calo, Gennaro Acampora; Artur Ionita, Marco Sau, Roberto Insigne; Gianluca Lapadula

Crotone vs Benevento Prediction

Crotone have won just one of their last nine games and have conceded the third-most goals in the league.

Benevento, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last eight games and have conceded just once in their last three games. The visitors should win this one.

Prediction: Crotone 0-2 Benevento

Edited by Peter P