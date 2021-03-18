Crotone vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Bologna make the long trip south to the Stadio Ezio Scida to take on Crotone in a round 28 Serie A clash.
The hosts sit rock-bottom of the league, eight points from 17th place. Meanwhile, the Felsinei are 12th in the table, with 31 points so far.
Crotone ended their seven-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over Torino a fortnight ago.
They followed that up with an impressive performance against Lazio last week, only for Felipe Caicedo's 84th-minute goal to give Lazio a 3-2 win at home.
Bologna went undefeated in February but began March with two losses to Cagliari (0-1) and Napoli (1-3).
They faced Sampdoria at home last week, and a 3-1 win was inevitable given the Blucerchiati hadn't won at the Dall'Ara in 17 years.
Crotone vs Bologna Head-to-Head
Bologna have won six of their last nine games against Crotone, with the Calabrians winning the other three. Bologna's last win away to Crotone came in the 2016-17 season, a 1-0 victory at the Stazio Ezio Scida.
The two teams last met in November, with Roberto Soriano's goal earning the Felsinei a 1-0 win at home.
Crotone form guide in Serie A: L-W-L-L-L
Bologna form guide in Serie A: W-L-L-W-D
Crotone vs Bologna Team News
Crotone
Serse Cosmi continues to be without Luca Cigarini, but saw most of his injured players return against Lazio.
Sebastiano Luperto is a doubt for this game along with Adam Ounas. Lisandro Magallan and Junior Messias are ready to step in if needed.
Injured: Luca Cigarini
Doubtful: Sebastiano Luperto, Adam Ounas
Suspended: None
Bologna
Sinisa Mihajlovic will be without Paolo Farago and Federico Santander, but the rest of his squad are fully fit.
Mihajlovic may opt to give Rodrigo Palacio a break, with Musa Barrow featuring up front and Riccardo Orsolini also in line for a start.
Injured: Paolo Farago, Federico Santander
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Crotone vs Bologna Predicted XI
Crotone Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alex Cordaz (GK), Lisandro Magallan, Vladimir Golemic, Koffi Djidji; Pedro Pereira, Salvatore Molina, Eduardo Henrique, Jacopo Petriccione, Arkadiusz Reca; Junior Messias, Simy
Bologna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Skorupski (GK); Takehiro Tomiyasu, Adama Soumaora, Danilo, Mitchell Dijks; Mattias Svanberg, Jerdy Schouten; Riccardo Orsolini, Roberto Soriano, Nicola Sansone; Musa Barrow
Crotone vs Bologna Prediction
Bologna have only one win in their last 10 away games, which should encourage a resurgent Crotone. Serse Cosmi's side have troubled the big teams of late, with Simy in excellent goalscoring form.
Musa Barrow provides a threat as well, with Crotone's defense likely to keep him out. We expect a high-scoring game, with Crotone pulling off a draw.
Prediction: Crotone 2-2 Bologna