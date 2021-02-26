Crotone vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

In a match of two relegation-battling sides, Crotone host Cagliari at the Stadio Ezio Scida this Saturday in an important Serie A clash for both in their fight for survival.

The hosts, back in the top-flight after a gap of two years, are rooted at the foot of the table with just three wins from 23 games. That leaves them a massive eight points off the safe zone.

They've lost their last five consecutive games, even failing to score in the most recent four. Meanwhile, they have conceded 55 goals, more than any side in the division.

With only 15 games left in the season, Gli Squali desperately need some kind of a miracle to revive their campaign or face a swift return to Serie A.

Meanwhile, rivals Cagliari will look to make the most of this chance.

They're 18th in the league table with 20 points, just four off safety. However, the Islanders haven't won a top-flight game in 16 outings, the longest winless run of any side in the top-flight this season.

Manager Eusebio Di Francesco was given the boot following their latest setback at the hands of Torino last week. Leonardo Simplico, the man who's replaced Di Francesco, has a monumental task on his hands.

Crotone vs Cagliari Head-To-Head

In 12 games, Cagliari have won seven times and lost to Crotone only twice, the last of which came back in January 2016.

Earlier this season, Cagliari won 4-2 against Crotone at home.

Crotone Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Cagliari Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-L

Crotone vs Cagliari Team News

Crotone

The home side will miss Giuseppe Cuomo, Ahmad Benali, and Koffi Djidji due to injuries. Meanwhile, Pedro Pereira is just one booking away from suspension.

Injured: Giuseppe Cuomo, Ahmad Benali, and Koffi Djidji

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cagliari

Riccardo Sottil is out with thigh issues for the Islanders. Meanwhile, Marko Rog ruptured his ligament in December and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Injured: Marko Rog and Riccardo Sottil

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Crotone vs Cagliari Predicted XI

Crotone (4-4-2): Alex Cordaz; Pedro Pereira, Lisandro Magallan, Vladimir Golemic, Sebastiano Luperto; Junior Messias, Salvatore Molina, Milos Vulic, Arkadiusz Reca; Adam Ounas, Samuel Di Carmine.

Cagliari (3-4-1-2): Alessio Cragno; Luca Ceppitelli, Diego Godin, Daniele Rugani; Gabriele Zappa, Nahitan Nandez, Razvan Marin, Charalampos Lykogiannis; Radja Nainggolan, Giovanni Simeone, Joao Pedro.

Crotone vs Cagliari Prediction

With both teams struggling big time, it's hard to predict a winner here. We expect this match to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Crotone 1-1 Cagliari