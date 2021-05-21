Crotone vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Relegated Crotone will host Fiorentina at the Stadio Ezio Scida on Saturday in their final game of the Serie A season.

Fiorentina are 13th in the Serie A table, having accumulated 39 points from 37 matches. They lost their most recent league game away to Napoli 2-0, and will now look to end their season on a strong note.

Crotone are 19th in the standings, and will be playing in Serie B next season. They are coming off a 1-1 draw against Benevento, a game in which they managed to hold on to a point despite playing with 10 men for nearly 70 minutes.

Crotone vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

Crotone and Fiorentina have played five games against each other. Fiorentina have won three matches, while Crotone have won a single game. The two Italian teams shared points in the other fixture.

In the last meeting between Crotone and Fiorentina, La Viola inflicted a 2-1 defeat upon the former. Giancomo Bonaventura and Dusan Vlahovic scored in the first-half, with Simmy Nwankwo's second-half goal a mere consolation for Crotone.

Crotone form guide in Serie A: W-L-L-W-D

Fiorentina form guide in Serie A: D-D-W-D-L

Crotone vs Fiorentina Team News

Crotone

Arkadius Reca has been ruled out with a knee injury. Meanwhile, Vladimir Golemic and Lisandro Magallan will not be able to feature due to suspension.

Injured: Arkadius Reca

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Vladimir Golemic and Lisandro Magallan

🗣#BeneventoCrotone, la parola a Cosmi





— FC Crotone (@FcCrotoneOff) May 16, 2021

Fiorentina

Sofyan Amrabat is carrying a minor knock, which puts his participation in doubt. First-choice goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski has been suspended for the clash against Crotone. Pietro Terraciano will start in goal for Fiorentina.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sofyan Amrabat

Suspended: Bartlomiej Dragowski

Crotone vs Fiorentina Predicted XIs

Crotone Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alex Cordaz; Koffi Djidji, Luca Marrone, Sebastiano Luperto; Andrea Rispoli, Ahmad Benali, Luca Cigarini, Junior Messias, Salvatore Molina; Adam Ounas, Simy

Stop it Dusan. — ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) May 20, 2021

Fiorentina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pietro Terracciano; Nikola Milenkovic, German Pezzella, Lucas Martinez Quarta; Lorenzo Venuti, Giancomo Bonaventura, Gaetano Castrovilli, Erick Pulgar, Cristian Biraghi; Frank Ribery, Dusan Vlahovic

Crotone vs Fiorentina Prediction

Both teams have little incentive to play this match, likely making it a tepid affair. Crotone's recent form has been better than that of Fiorentina. That has the potential to make it a more even clash than would normally be the case considering the personnel involved.

Considering that zero stakes are involved, the match will most probably end in a goalless draw.

Predicition: Crotone 0-0 Fiorentina