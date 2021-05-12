Crotone vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Hellas Verona visit relegated Crotone at the Stadio Ezio Scida in Serie A on Thursday, looking to confirm their survival in the top-flight.

With 43 points from 35 games, Gli Scaligeri are 11th in the standings but not mathematically safe yet. They need just one point to officially achieve that.

Ivan Juric's side haven't won in their last six games though, losing four times consecutively before drawing matches against promoted side Spezia and Torino.

Meanwhile, Crotone are desperate to close out an atrocious campaign that has yielded only five wins, but 27 losses, as they remain rooted at the foot of the table.

However, their only bright spot this season has been Simy Nwankwo, who's scored 19 times in the league. Only four players have scored more goals in Serie A so far this season, but Crotone will face a challenge in keeping hold of him.

Crotone vs Hellas Verona Head-To-Head

There have been 16 clashes between the sides, with Hellas Verona winning twice as many games (6) against Crotone as they've lost (3).

When the sides met in January for the first leg of their clash, Verona secured a 2-1 victory over Crotone.

Crotone Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

Hellas Verona Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-D

Crotone vs Hellas Verona Team News

Crotone

Samuel Di Carmine has missed the last four games for Crotone with an injury and will likely sit out the game.

Head coach Serse Cosmi has no other absentees but might change his lineup after a 5-0 battering by Roma at the weekend.

Injured: Samuel Di Carmine

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

🗣Mister Cosmi al termine di #RomaCrotone

Ascolta le sue parole al link 👇🏻https://t.co/C1VIiXsnNF



🔴🔵🦈 pic.twitter.com/8IG2NyHfQX — FC Crotone (@FcCrotoneOff) May 9, 2021

Hellas Verona

The visitors will have Adrien Tameze back from his suspension, even though Ronaldo Vieira remains out with a thigh problem. Meanwhile, Miguel Veloso, who underwent neck surgery, will also be sidelined.

Injured: Ronaldo Vieira and Miguel Veloso

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Crotone vs Hellas Verona Predicted XI

Crotone (3-5-2): Alex Cordaz; Koffi Djidji, Vladimir Golemic, Lisandro Magallan; Pedro Pereira, Ahmad Benali, Luca Cigarini, Junior Messias, Salvatore Molina; Adam Ounas, Simy Nwankwo.

Hellas Verona (3-4-2-1): Marco Silvestri; Pawel Dawidowicz, Giangiacomo Magnani, Federico Dimarco; Davide Faraoni, Ivan Ilic, Stefano Sturaro, Darko Lazovic; Antonin Barak, Mattia Zaccagni; Kevin Lasagna.

Crotone vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Crotone have one of the best strikers in the league in their ranks but collectively don't have enough in the tank to avoid another loss.

Hellas Verona are the obvious favorites here and we're putting our bottom dollar on the away side to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Crotone 0-2 Hellas Verona