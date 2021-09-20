Crotone vs Lecce prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B 2021-22

Crotone and Lecce will battle for three points in a matchday five Serie B fixture on Tuesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Brescia on Friday. Samuele Mulattieri scored a second-half brace to help the visitors snatch a point from a two-goal deficit.

Lecce picked up a 3-2 victory over Alessandria on home turf a day later. Pablo Rodriguez and Massimo Coda scored two late goals to help the hosts secure a comeback victory.

That win helped the Apulia outfit climb up to 12th place, with five points garnered from four matches. Crotone sit in 15th place and have just three points from four games.

Crotone vs Lecce Head-to-Head

Both sides have two victories apiece from their last seven matches, while three games have ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came in a Serie B fixture in March 2019 when they could not be separated in a 2-2 draw at Crotone.

Andrea Tabanelli and Marco Mancosu scored first-half goals to give the visitors a 2-1 lead after Simy had put the hosts ahead with an early goal. Ahmad Benali scored in the 79th minute to share the spoils at fulltime.

Crotone form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-D-W

Lecce form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-L

Crotone vs Lecce Team News

Crotone

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Lecce

Lecce have no known injury concerns. However, the trio of Fabio Pisacane, Romario Benzar and Mattia Felici will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability.

Luca Bittante has returned to fitness from his long layoff with an ACL injury.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Mattia Felici, Fabio Pisacane, Romario Benzar

Suspension: None

Crotone vs Lecce Predicted XI

Crotone Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marco Festa (GK); Nehuen Paz, Simone Canestrelli, Ionut Nedelcearu; Salvatore Molina, Milos Vulic, Nahuel Estevez, Vasile Mugos; Ahmad Benali, Samuele Mulattieri, Augustus Kargbo

Lecce Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gabriel (GK); Valentin Gendrey, Fabio Lucioni, Alessandro Tuia, Brayan Vera; Mario Gargiulo, Morten Hjulmand, Zan Majer; Francesco Di Mariano, Marco Olivieri, Massimo Coda

Crotone vs Lecce Prediction

The two sides have been marked by inconsistencies this term but their games have seen plenty of goalscoring opportunities.

Also Read

Although one side could nick this one, we are backing them to cancel each other out with goals at both ends in an exciting game full of chances.

Prediction: Crotone 2-2 Lecce

Edited by Peter P