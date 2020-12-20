Crotone vs Parma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Bottom-of-the-table Crotone host fellow strugglers Parma at the Stadio Ezio Scida in a round 14 clash of the 2020-21 Serie A season on Tuesday.

The Squali have only garnered six points from 13 games this season, with their visitors managing to earn double that to sit 15th in the table.

A 4-1 win over Spezia followed by a 0-0 draw away to Udinese raised hopes amongst Crotone fans, only for their team to be defeated by Sampdoria.

The Blucerchiati romped to a 2-0 lead inside 36 minutes before Simy reduced the deficit for Crotone from the spot in first-half injury time. Fabio Quagliarella ended the game as a contest with a close-range header in the 65th minute, as Crotone fell to a 1-3 loss.

As for Parma, their unbeaten run of five games came to an end against Juventus, with the Crociati falling to a 4-0 defeat at home.

Dejan Kulusevski came back to haunt his former club, with a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata's goal resulting in a comfortable win for the Bianconeri.

Crotone vs Parma Head-to-Head

Parma and Crotone have not faced each other in the league since 2005, with this their first-ever meeting in Serie A.

Crotone form guide: L-L-W-D-L

Parma form guide: W-D-D-D-L

Crotone vs Parma Team News

Crotone

Giovanni Stroppa is without midfielders Luca Cigarini and Ahmad Benali, although the Crotone boss welcomed fit-again wingback Andrea Rispoli back into his squad against Sampdoria.

With this match being their fourth in 10 days, Stroppa may rotate his squad. Giuseppe Cuomo may slot in at the back in place of Luca Marrone, who played every minute of their last three games.

Injured: Luca Cigarini, Ahmad Benali

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Parma

Parma boss Fabio Liverani has a fairly long injury list, with Juventus loanee Hans Nicolussi Caviglia the latest to occupy the treatment room after suffering an ACL tear. Versatile fullback Giuseppe Pezzella is still a doubt for this game, having missed the match against Juventus.

Liverani might rotate his side as the fixtures pile up, with Roberto Inglese and Yann Karamoh set to start from the off.

Injured: Alberto Grassi, Vincent Laurini, Andrea Dini, Valentin Mihaila, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia

Doubtful: Giuseppe Pezzella

Suspended: None

Crotone vs Parma Predicted Lineups

Crotone Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Alex Cordaz (GK); Lisandro Magallan, Giuseppe Cuomo, Sebastiano Luperto; Pedro Pereira, Salvatore Molina, Jacopo Petriccione, Arkadiusz Reca; Junior Messias; Emmanuel Riviere, Simy

Parma Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luigi Sepe (GK); Simone Iacoponi, Yordan Osorio, Bruno Alves, Riccardo Gagliolo; Juraj Kucka, Gaston Brugman, Jasmin Kurtic; Yann Karamoh, Roberto Inglese, Gervinho.

Crotone vs Parma Prediction

Despite both teams struggling for form, Parma are slight favorites here, with Crotone's defence still leaking goals all over the place. Gervinho should make merry against the Calabrians, although his own team have looked a bit leggy of late.

We expect a high-scoring contest, with Parma coming out on top.

Prediction: Crotone 2-3 Parma