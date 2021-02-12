Crotone vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news, and more | Serie A 2020-21

Embattled Sassuolo will look to bounce back to winning ways at the Stadio Ezio Scida, where they face bottom-side Crotone in a Serie A clash.

Without a win in five league games, the otherwise-relentless Neroverdi are currently stuck in a rut. They have lost all the momentum generated from a whirlwind start.

They're now down to eighth in the standings, having once looked like serious contenders for the Champions League earlier in the season.

However, they will be confident after seeing their opponents in a worse position, languishing at the foot of the table with just three wins from 21 games.

In what is only their third ever season in the top-flight, Gli Squali are four points from safety and look set to head back down to Serie B.

Crotone vs Sassuolo Head-To-Head

In 13 meetings between the sides, Sassuolo have claimed the spoils on eight occasions. Meanwhile, Crotone have only beaten them three times, the last of which came way back in January 2013.

In the first leg of their clash earlier this season, the Neroverdi ran out 4-2 victors at the Mapei Stadium.

Advertisement

Crotone Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-L

Sassuolo Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-L

Crotone vs Sassuolo Team News

Crotone

The home side have a number of casualties right now with five players out injured. One of those is Luca Cigarini, who has missed the last three months with a calf injury.

Pedro Pereria must proceed with caution as he's just one booking away from suspension.

Injured: Denis Dragus, Arkadiusz Reca, Giuseppe Cuomo, Salvatore Molina, and Luca Cigarini

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

#CrotoneSassuolo sarà arbitrata da Pezzuto di Lecce. Al VAR Di Bello di Brindisi e Longo di Paola.



La designazione arbitrale è online su https://t.co/M2ERQm2hNf#ForzaSasol — U.S. Sassuolo (@SassuoloUS) February 11, 2021

Sassuolo

Mehdi Bourabia injured his hamstring last month and has been out ever since. Meanwhile, Filippo Romagna is a long-term absentee, missing 11 months of football with a serious knee injury.

Star goalscorer Domenico Berardi is on four yellow cards and at risk of a suspension.

Injured: Filippo Romagna and Mehdi Bourabia

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Crotone vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Crotone (3-5-2): Alex Cordaz; Koffi Djidji, Vladimir Golemic, Sebastiano Luperto; Andrea Rispoli, Ahmad Benali, Niccolo Zanellato, Milos Vulic, Pedro Perreira; Adam Ounas, Samuel Di Carmine.

Advertisement

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Mert Muldur, Marlon, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Pedro Obiang, Manuel Locatelli; Hamed Junior Traore, Filip Druricic, Jeremie Boga, Francesco Caputo.

Crotone vs Sassuolo Prediction

Neither side may be in good shape right now but Sassuolo are a much better team and have some quality options in the attack.

We expect that attacking talent to fire them back to victory.

Prediction: Crotone 0-3 Sassuolo