Crotone vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Serie A's newly promoted sides face off in a relegation scrap as Crotone host Spezia at the Stadio Ezio Scida.

The Calabrians finished above Spezia in Serie B last season, but have had differing fortunes in the top flight. Crotone are rock bottom, having not won a game all season, while Spezia are 15th in the table, with 10 points from 10 games.

Having looked mildly competitive in their 1-0 loss away to Bologna, Crotone turned in a worse performance in a 4-0 hammering at home by Napoli last weekend.

Jacopo Petriccione was sent off early in the second half to evaporate whatever hopes Crotone had, with Hirving Lozano, Diego Demme and Andre Petagna adding to Lorenzo Insigne's first-half opener.

Spezia extended their unbeaten run to four games with a 2-2 draw away to Cagliari, but saw it come to an end with a 2-1 loss to Lazio at home.

The Biancocelesti took a 2-0 lead into the break courtesy of Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic but M'Bala Nzola's superb solo goal on the hour mark ensured Spezia were always in with a chance.

Crotone vs Spezia Head-to-Head

This is the first ever Serie A game between these teams, although they have faced off plenty of times in the bottom divisions. Spezia have a slight edge with five wins and a draw from the last 10 games, with Crotone winning four.

The pair defeated each other away from home by the same 2-1 scoreline last season in Serie B.

Crotone form guide: L-D-L-L-L

Spezia form guide: W-D-W-D-L

Crotone vs Spezia Team News

Crotone

Crotone manager Giovanni Stroppa is without midfielders Andrea Rispoli and Luca Cigarini, with Ahmad Benali also a doubt due to a calf problem.

Jacopo Petriccione is also suspended following his red card against Napoli, with Eduardo Henrique likely to replace him alongside Milos Vulic in the centre of the park.

Injured: Andrea Rispoli, Luca Cigarini

Doubtful: Ahmad Benali

Suspended: Jacop Petriccione

Spezia

Spezia boss Vincenzo Italiano turned 43 this week, but a look at his injury list is hardly the birthday gift he needs. Lucein Agoume joined the likes of Andrej Galabinov, Federico Mattiello, Jeroen Zoet and Cristian Dell’Orco on the sidelines, with no short-term recovery in sight.

Italiano described the loss to Lazio as Spezia's best performance of the season, so he is expected to stick with the same XI.

Injured: Jeroen Zoet, Andrej Galabinov, Elio Capradossi, Federico Mattiello, Leo Sena, Daniele Verde, Tomasso Pobega, Cristian Dell'Orco, Juan Manuel Ramos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Crotone vs Spezia Predicted Lineups

Crotone Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alex Cordaz (GK); Lisandro Magallan, Luca Marrone, Sebastiano Luperto; Pedro Pereira, Salvatore Molina, Eduardo Henrique, Milos Vulic, Arkadiusz Reca; Junior Messias, Simy

Spezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel (GK); Salvador Ferrer, Claudio Terzi, Julian Chabot, Simone Bastoni; Giulio Maggiore, Matteo Ricci, Nahuel Estevez; Emmanuel Gyasi, M'Bala Nzola, Diego Farias

Crotone vs Spezia Prediction

Spezia have surprised plenty of teams with their attacking prowess this season while Crotone have the joint-worst defence in the league alongside Torino.

That appears to be a recipe for a Spezia win, with M'Bala Nzola likely to find the net yet again for the visitors.

Prediction: Crotone 1-3 Spezia