Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL to battle for first-ever Leagues Cup title on September 18 in Las Vegas

The Leagues Cup final will take place on 18th September.

With two thrilling semifinals in the books, Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL will battle for the first-ever Leagues Cup title on September 18 in Las Vegas’ Sam Boyd Stadium, which will mark an exciting moment in the Mexican Independence week of festivities in the area.

On the Road to Vegas, Tigres UANL secured its berth in the Final by defeating Club América in penalties, and Cruz Azul defeated LA Galaxy in a tightly contested match that ended 2-1.

Fans interested in tickets to the Las Vegas Final can purchase here and are encouraged to visitwww.LeaguesCup.com for more news and information.

Fans who plan to travel to Leagues Cup Final in Las Vegas should book their accommodations with MGM Resorts International, the Official Hotel Partner of Leagues Cup.

Leagues Cup will expand from eight teams in 2019 to 16 teams in 2020 for the new annual tournament between the top two soccer leagues in North America. Leagues Cup is sanctioned by the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf). More information on Leagues Cup can be found by visiting www.LeaguesCup.com.

Media Accreditation

The link to the online media accreditation system can be found here: https://secure.sportssystems.com/events2/?eventKey=382a9373-738a-4f26-9717-47768b129592 . You may need to copy and paste the link into your browser if you receive an error message. The deadline for media to apply for the Leagues Cup Final is September 9, at 5 p.m. ET.

Leagues Cup™ 2019 Schedule & Results

(All Times Eastern) / * Subject to change

Tuesday, July 23

Chicago Fire 0, Cruz Azul 2 (game recap and highlights)

LA Galaxy 2 (3), Club Tijuana 2 (1) (game recap and highlights)

Wednesday, July 24

Houston Dynamo 1 (5), Club América 1 (6) (game recap and highlights)

Real Salt Lake 0, Tigres UANL 1 (game recap and highlights)

Tuesday, August 20

SF1: Club América 2 (3), Tigres UANL 2 (5) (game recap and highlights)

SF2: Cruz Azul 2, LA Galaxy 1 (game recap and highlights)

Wednesday, September 18

Leagues Cup Final: Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL (Sam Boyd Stadium – Las Vegas) 10:30 p.m. (Ticketshere)

