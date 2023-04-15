Cruz Azul vs America Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15, 2023 

Cruz Azul host city rivals Club America in a Liga MX matchday 15 fixture on Saturday (April 15) in the 170th edition of the 'Clasico Joven'.

The hosts come into the game off a goalless draw at Club Leon last weekend. America, meanwhile, beat Monterrey 2-1 at home. Maximiliano Meza gave the visitors a 19th-minute lead, which was canceled out by Diego Contreras in the 36th minute. Federico Vinas stepped off the bench to give his side the lead two minutes after coming on, while Joao Lopez missed a 90th-minute penalty for Monterrey.

The win saw Los Aguilas climb to third spot in the league, having garnered 27 points from 14 games. Cruz, meanwhile, sit in eighth place with 21 points to show for their efforts after 14 outings.

Cruz Azul vs America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 169 previous occasions. America lead 61-55.

Their most recent meeting in December 2022 saw Cruz claim a 2-1 win in the Copa Mexico.

Six of Cruzs' last eight league games have produced less than three goals.

Twelve of America's last 13 league games have produced at least three goals, including the last four.

Cruz are unbeaten in five games as the designated hosts, winning four.

Cruz's last six home games have been decided by a one-goal margin, with La Maquina winning their last four 1-0.

Cruz Azul vs America Prediction

This is one of the most high-profile games in Mexico, so both sides will be playing for more than three points, with city bragging rights also on the line. America have been the more consistent side and are in the title race, but a win for Cruz will draw them closer to their city rivals.

America's games are usually high-scoring affairs, with goals scored at both ends season. That's in contrast to Cruz, who have been largely compact. Although either side could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Cruz 1-1 America

Cruz Azul vs America Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

