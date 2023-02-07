Cruz Azul vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th February 2023

Cruz Azul will face Atlanta United in Mexico in a friendly match on Tuesday.

Cruz Azul vs Atlanta United Preview

The meeting is part of pre-season preparationd ahead of the new Major League Soccer season for Atlanta United, who finished 11th in the Eastern Conference and 23rd overall last season. Cruz Azul are looking to put a positive spin on their campaign, which they have been unable to get off the ground after four rounds of matches.

La Máquina are winless in Liga MX Torneo Clausura – the second tournament of the season – which began on January 6. They have drawn once and lost three times, conceding a total of six goals. Cruz Azul are bracing themselves for their next two league fixtures, happening away from home against Toluca and Puebla.

The MLS new season kicks off on February 25. Atlanta United have lined up four friendly matches meant to help the outfit fine-tune for the championship. They played out a 3-3 draw against Chattanooga in their first exhibition. Cruz Azul will be second before Toluca and St. Louis City.

The Five Stripes will open their MLS campaign at home against SJ Earthquakes on February 26 before facing Toronto FC a week later. Atlanta United won the MLS Eastern Conference Championship in 2018, four years after the club was founded. They will be playing against Cruz Azul for the first time.

Cruz Azul vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cruz Azul have recorded one win in their last five matches in all competitions.

Cruz Azul have scored five goals and conceded six in their last five matches.

Cruz Azul have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five friendly matches.

Atlanta United have won thrice in their last 10 matches, losing five times.

Cruz Azul have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches while Atlanta United have won once, drawn twice and lost twice.

Cruz Azul vs Atlanta United Prediction

Carlos Rodríguez was Cruz Azul’s top scorer in Apertura with three goals and two assists. He has scored once and provided one assist so far in Clausura. Uriel Antuna is another attacking threat, who had two goals and four assists in the Apertura. He has scored one goal in the Clausura.

CRUZ AZUL @CruzAzul Carlos Vargas presenta una ruptura de ligamento cruzado de la rodilla derecha.



Será sometido a un procedimiento quirúrgico.



El alta dependerá de la evolución del jugador.



¡Mucha fuerza, Carlos! Carlos Vargas presenta una ruptura de ligamento cruzado de la rodilla derecha. Será sometido a un procedimiento quirúrgico. El alta dependerá de la evolución del jugador. ¡Mucha fuerza, Carlos! https://t.co/6oyY7ji8BP

Atlanta United will miss the services of three players due to injuries, including goalkeeper Brad Guzan. Thiago Almada is now the team’s main frontman following the departure of Josef Martinez.

Crus Azul are expected to prevail over Atlanta United based on form and competitiveness.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-1 Atalanta United

Cruz Azul vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cruz Azul

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Atlanta United Fútbol Club @VamosATLUTD Otro día en México, otro día de entrenamiento Otro día en México, otro día de entrenamiento 💪 https://t.co/6DQPDXwjA3

Tip 3: Cruz Azul to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Atlanta United to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes