Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2024

The action continues in round six of the Mexican Liga MX as Cruz Azul and Atletico San Luis square off at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Sunday.

Gustavo Leal’s visitors have lost their last three matches and will head into the weekend looking to stop the rot.

Cruz Azul, meanwhile, maintained their fine run of results as they fought back from behind to secure a 3-1 victory over Queretaro last Saturday.

Martin Anselmi’s men have now won three games on the trot, scoring six goals and conceding twice since a goalless draw against Juarez at the Estadio Corregidora on January 20.

With 10 points from five matches, Cruz Azul are currently fifth in the Liga MX Clausura table, two points off first-placed Pachuca.

Atletico San Luis, on the other hand, were left empty handed once again as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Guadalajara at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras last Monday.

Leal’s men have conceded seven goals and scored only twice since kicking off the Clausura campaign with successive wins over Mazatlan and Pumas UNAM.

Atletico San Luis have picked up six points from the first 15 available to sit 11th in the Liga MX table and could move level with sixth-placed Club Necaxa, if they secure all three points this weekend.

Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 31 meetings between the sides, Cruz Azul boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Atletico San Luis have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Cruz Azul are unbeaten in their last three games against Leal’s side, picking up two wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss in April 2022.

San Luis have lost just one of their last five away matches while picking up two wins and two draws since the start of November.

Cruz Azul are unbeaten in their last four matches, picking up three wins and one draw since a 1-0 defeat against Pachuca in their Clausura opener on January 14.

Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis Prediction

Cruz Azul and San Luis head into the weekend in contrasting form, with the visitors losing their last three matches. Cruz Azul have hit their stride in recent weeks and we fancy them to claim all three points once again.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-0 Atletico San Luis

Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruz Azul to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in four of their last five clashes)