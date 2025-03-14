Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2025

Cruz Azul return to action in the Mexican Liga MX when they play host to Atletico San Luis at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario on Saturday. Domenec Torrent Font’s men have lost their last four away matches and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Cruz Azul turned in a superb attacking display in midweek as they thrashed Seattle Sounders 4-1 in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup last-16 clash to complete a 4-1 aggregate win over the MLS side.

The Azulones now turn their focus to Liga MX, where they are unbeaten in their last four games, picking up two wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss against Tigres UANL on February 16.

Cruz Azul have picked up 19 points from their 11 league games so far to sit fifth in the standings but could move level on points with third-placed Tigres with a win this weekend.

Elsewhere, Oscar Macías was the hero for Atletico San Luis last time out as he netted the only goal of the game to hand them a 1-0 victory over Juarez on home turf.

Torrent Font’s men have won two of their most recent three matches, having lost the previous seven matches preceding this run.

With nine points from 11 Liga MX matches, San Luiz are currently 15th in the league standings, just two points above rock-bottom Club Tijuana.

Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 33 meetings between the sides, Cruz Azul hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Atletico San Luis have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Cruz Azul are unbeaten in their seven home games across all competitions this season, claiming four wins and three draws since the turn of the year.

San Luis have lost each of their last four away matches, conceding 10 goals and scoring twice since January’s 2-1 victory at Puebla.

Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis Prediction

Atletico San Luis have struggled to impose themselves on their travels and are in for a tough 90 minutes at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario where Cruz Azul have been near impenetrable this year.

With the thrill from their Champions Cup win over Seattle still in the air, we are backing Cruz Azul to come away with all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 3-1 Atletico San Luis

Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruz Azul to win

Tip 2: First to score - Cruz Azul (The Azulones have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against San Luis)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

