Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2020-21

Cruz Azul host Atletico San Luis at Estadio Azteca in Liga MX on Saturday, with the Clausura title within sight.

Cruz Azul are two points ahead of Club America at the top of the league standings.

La Máquina need just four more points from their remaining two games to be confirmed winners, provided their goal-difference remains better than America's.

If the Eagles somehow slip up in the meantime, it wouldn't matter, but the race seems to be heading right down to the wire.

The Clasico Joven rivals shared the spoils last weekend as both sides netted a penalty each in a 1-1 draw.

Atletico San Luis are already out of the reckoning for the Liguilla quarter-finals but can still qualify for the Reclassification. To do that, they'll have to win both their remaining games and hope the sides above them drop points.

However, the Athletics haven't won any of their last eight games and they've lost their last six in a row.

Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis Head-To-Head

There have been 25 clashes between the sides, with Cruz Azul winning 11 times and San Luis beating them on eight occasions.

La Máquina also secured a 3-1 victory in San Luis when the sides met in Apertura back in August.

Cruz Azul Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-D

Atletico San Luis Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis Team News

Cruz Azul

Yoshimar Yotun might come into the side again after playing a substitute role in the last game, while Alexis Gutierrez is also pushing for a start.

Top-scorer Jonathan Rodriguez, who's scored eight goals this season, including one against Club America in the last match, is likely to keep his place in the XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Atletico San Luis

Head coach Guillermo Vazquez's squad has a clean bill of health. However, he will be eager to make some changes after his side were thrashed 4-1 by Puebla in their last outing.

German Berterame might slot into the left wing in place of Damian Battalini, while Felipe Gallegos and Luis Ramirez might also come into the XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis Predicted XI

Cruz Azul (4-3-3): Jesus Corona; Joaquin Martinez, Juan Escobar, Julio Dominguez, Ignacio Rivero; Luis Romo, Yoshimar Yotun, Guillermo Fernandez; Roberto Alvarado, Jonathan Rodriguez, Orbelin Pineda.

Atletico San Luis (4-4-2): Axel Werner; Ricardo Chavez, Juan Izquierdo, Luis Ramirez, Dionicio Escalante; Pablo Lopez, Felipe Gallegos, Javier Guemez, Juan Castro; Nicolas Ibanez, Diego Pineda.

Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis Prediction

Cruz Azul have been relentless since losing their opening two games and don't look like slipping away now.

San Luis are at their lowest ebb right now and all signs point to a comfortable victory for the home side.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-0 Atletico San Luis