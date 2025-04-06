Cruz Azul vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2025

Cruz Azul will welcome Club America to Estadio Olímpico Universitario in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday. They met in the first leg last week, which ended in a goalless draw.

Ad

The hosts bounced back with a 3-2 home win over local rivals Pumas UNAM in the Liga MX on Saturday. Carlos Rotondi bagged a brace, and Andrés Montaño added a goal in stoppage time of the first half.

The visitors played Pachuca in their league outing on Saturday and fell to a 1-0 away loss. It was their first loss after five games, and they will look to bounce back here. They were eliminated from the semifinals last season, losing 3-2 on aggregate to eventual champions Pachuca.

Ad

Trending

Cruz Azul vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Mexico City-based rivals have met 178 times in competitive games. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 66 wins. La Máquina have 49 wins and 63 games have ended in draws.

They have been evenly matched in their last four meetings, recording a win apiece and playing out two draws.

Five of the last seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six games in the Champions Cup, recording three wins while keeping four clean sheets.

Club America have won just one of their last five games in the Champions Cup. They have lost their last two away games, scoring just once.

Cruz Azul are unbeaten in their last 10 games in all competitions.

La Máquina have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their last six home meetings against the visitors.

America have kept four clean sheets in their last six games and have also failed to score in three games in that period.

Ad

Cruz Azul vs Club America Prediction

La Máquina head into the match on a 10-game unbeaten streak and have won four of their last five games in all competitions. They have won six of their last seven home games in all competitions, scoring 19 goals, and are strong favorites.

Águilas have seen a drop in form recently, and after concluding March on a three-game winning streak, they are winless in their two games this month and have failed to score in both. Notably, they have failed to score in three of their last four away games.

Ad

While we expect the two rivals to contest this match just as closely as the first leg, La Máquina have the upper hand in terms of form and should be able to make the most of their home advantage to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-1 Club America

Cruz Azul vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruz Azul to win

Ad

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More