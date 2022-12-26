Cruz Azul vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | December 27, 2022

Cruz Azul will square off against fierce rivals Club America at the Estadio Nemesio Díez in their final group game of the Copa por Mexico on Tuesday (December 27).

This year, ten teams from Liga MX are contesting the cup and are divided in two groups with five teams apiece. The table-toppers from Group A and Group B will qualify for the title decider on Saturday. Guadalajara have already booked their place in the final. The winner of Cruz Azul and Club America will book their place from Group A.

Cruz are unbeaten in three games and coming off a 1-1 draw against Toluca. Club America, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat against Pumas UNAM last time around.

Cruz Azul vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Mexico City-based rivals have met 160 times across competitions, including friendlies..Club America lead 55-50, while 55 games have ended in draws.

Three of their last five meetings have ended in draws, with the stalemates producing under 2.5 goals and the two other games producing over 2.5 goals.

Club America won 7-0 when they last met at the Estadio Azteca in the Liga MX Apertura phase in August.

Two of their games in the Copa por Mexico have produced under 2.5 goals.

Cruz have failed to score in three of their last five meetings against America, who have scored nine times.

Cruz Azul vs Club America Prediction

Azul have been second-best in recent games against America and have been outscored 5-3 in the Copa por Mexico in three games. They have scored four goals in their last six meetings against Club America and could struggle here.

Games have come thick and fast for the two teams. Fatigue could be a factor, so a draw could ensue,

Prediction: Cruz 1-1 Club America

Cruz Azul vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: America to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

