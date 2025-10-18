Cruz Azul vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

Cruz Azul will entertain local rivals Club America at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in the Liga MX Apertura phase on Saturday. America are second in the standings and have a two-point lead over the hosts, who are fourth.

La Máquina have endured a poor run of form and they are winless in their last three games. They met Tigres UANL in their previous outing before the international break and were held to a 1-1 draw. Late drama ensued as they were awarded a penalty after a VAR check, and Ángel Sepúlveda scored a stoppage-time equalizer from the spot.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the match in great form, and they are unbeaten in their last four league games. They made it three wins in a row earlier this month with a 3-0 home triumph over Santos Laguna. Rodrigo Aguirre broke the deadlock in the first half while Brian Rodríguez and Alan Cervantes added goals after the break.

Cruz Azul vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and contest the Clásico Joven. They have crossed paths 182 times in competitive games thus far. The visitors have the lead in the head-to-head record with 67 wins. La Máquina have 51 wins and 64 games have ended in draws.

Both teams have suffered just one loss in the league this season.

Club America have the best defensive record in the league this season, conceding 11 goals.

Cruz Azul are unbeaten at home in Liga MX this season. 13 of their 22 goals this season have been scored at home.

The visitors, meanwhile, are unbeaten on their travels in the league this season, winning three of the six away games.

They last met in the semi-finals of the Liga MX Clausura final phase last season and America registered a 2-1 home win.

Cruz Azul vs Club America Prediction

La Máquina are winless in their last three games, conceding two goals apiece in two. They had suffered two defeats in eight meetings against the visitors across all competitions last season while recording three wins.

Gonzalo Piovi will serve a suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Erik Lira is a major doubt.

Águilas are on a three-game winning streak in the league, scoring eight goals while keeping two clean sheets, and will look to build on that form. Interestingly, they have kept just one clean sheet on their travels this season.

Alejandro Zendejas and Isaías Violante are confirmed absentees for the visitors, while captain Henry Martin is also likely to sit this one out.

Considering the current form of the two teams and America's better defensive record, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 1-2 Club America

Cruz Azul vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

