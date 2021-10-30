Cruz Azul vs Club America prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021

Cruz Azul host Club America in their upcoming Liga MX Apertura fixture on Sunday.

The visitors will finish the campaign as table toppers while the home side are still in contention for a direct spot in the playoffs but need to record a win in their remaining fixtures.

Club America have been in great form in the league but were defeated 1-0 by fellow Liga MX side Monterrey in the CONCACAF Champions League final on Thursday.

Cruz Azul have played three back-to-back draws in their league outings and were held to a 1-1 draw by Guadalajara, with Gilberto Sepúlveda scoring an equalizing goal in the fourth minute of injury time.

Estadio Azteca @EstadioAzteca ¡Se viene el Clásico Joven! Tenemos una cita el próximo domingo 🚂💥🦅 ¡Se viene el Clásico Joven! Tenemos una cita el próximo domingo 🚂💥🦅 https://t.co/aiQ9zQXtf7

Cruz Azul vs Club America Head-to-Head

There have been 142 editions of Clásico Joven to date. The fixture has been evenly contested between the two sides, with America leading 49-46 in wins at the moment.

The spoils have been shared 50 times in this fixture. They last met in Liga MX Clausura in April at Sunday's venue, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Cruz Azul form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-W-L

Club America form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Cruz Azul vs Club America Team News

Cruz Azul

Luis Mendoza and Joaquin Martinez are the two long-term injury concerns for La Máquina. There are no new injury or suspension concerns for them at the moment.

Injured: Luis Mendoza, Joaquin Martinez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Club America

Renato Ibarra is a long-term absentee with a knee injury while Leonardo Suarez has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Santiago Naveda has resumed training and even featured for the club's U20 side. He is not yet ready to be included in the starting XI for the first team.

Injured: Leonardo Suarez, Santiago Naveda, Renato Ibarra

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cruz Azul vs Club America Predicted XI

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jesus Corona; Juan Escobar, Pablo Aguilar, Adrian Aldrete; Ignacio Rivero, Yoshimar Yotun, Guillermo Fernandez, Roberto Alvardo; Luis Romo; Bryan Angulo, Jonathan Rodriguez

Club America Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Miguel Layun, Jordan Silva, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes; Antonio Lopez, Pedro Aquino, Alvaro Fidalgo; Sebastián Córdova, Henry Martin, Salvador Reyes

Cruz Azul vs Club America Prediction

Most of Club America's wins this season have been narrow victories and Cruz Azul have played three draws heading into the fixture.

All things considered, another narrow win for Las Águilas is the most likely outcome here.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Cruz Azul 0-1 Club America

Edited by Peter P