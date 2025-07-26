Cruz Azul vs Club Leon Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025

Mexican Liga MX returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Cruz Azul and Club Leon square off at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario on Saturday. Nicolas Larcamon’s men are unbeaten at home since the start of 2025 and will be looking to extend this impressive streak.

Ad

Cruz Azul turned in a fine show of fighting spirit last Sunday as they overturned a two-goal first-half deficit to salvage a thrilling 3-3 draw against Atlas at the Jalisco Stadium.

Head coach Larcamon will hope his side will take the positives from last weekend's spirited display as they go in search of their first win of the campaign, having played out a goalless draw with Mazatlan in the season opener on July 13.

Ad

Trending

Cruz Azul head into the weekend on a run of just one win from their last seven matches, while losing four and picking up two draws since the start of pre-season.

Meanwhile, veteran attacker James Rodriguez converted his second-half penalty to inspire Club Leon to their first win of the season as they edged out Guadalajara 1-0 at the Estadio Leon last Sunday.

Before that, Eduardo Berizzo’s men kicked off the new season with a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Atletico San Luis courtesy of a 91st-minute strike from 33-year-old Joao Pedro Galvao.

Ad

Next up for Club Leon is a trip to the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, where they have lost each of their most recent five visits in the league, stretching back to a 1-0 win in November 2021.

Cruz Azul vs Club Leon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 21 wins from the last 39 meetings between the sides, Club Leon boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Club Leon have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Club Leon have failed to win their most recent six competitive away games, losing four and claiming two draws, having picked up four victories from the four matches preceding this run.

Cruz Azul are unbeaten in their 16 home games across all competitions in 2025, picking up 12 wins and four draws since the turn of the year.

Ad

Cruz Azul vs Club Leon Prediction

With 22 goals scored in the most recent six meetings between Cruz Azul and Club Leon, another action-packed contest is on the cards this weekend.

Leon have lost their last five league visits to the Estadio Olímpico Universitario and we are backing Larcamon’s men to finally get their season up and running.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-1 Club Leon

Ad

Cruz Azul vs Club Leon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruz Azul to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in the last six encounters between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in their last six meetings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More