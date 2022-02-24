Cruz Azul vs Forge prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 CONCACAF Champions League

Cruz Azul host Forge FC at the Estadio Azteca in the second leg fixture of the CONCACAF Champions League on Thursday.

The hosts secured a 1-0 win in the first leg thanks to Romulo Otero's 31st-minute winner. The Liga MX side will be hoping to make their away-goal advantage count here.

Forge failed to inspire in the first leg fixture and had no shots on target. It was their first appearance in the final stage of the competition, so they could end up improving upon their performance in this second-leg tie.

Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League @TheChampions L! Rómulo Otero se estrena como goleador de La Máquina marcando desde 3/4 de cancha.



@CruzAzul | #SCCL22

Cruz Azul vs Forge Head-to-Head

This will be only the second time the two sides have locked horns in a competitive fixture.

Cruz Azul form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D

Forge form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-L

Cruz Azul vs Forge Team News

Cruz Azul

The Liga MX side did not report any fresh injuries ahead of this crucial second-leg tie. Their injury-free run in 2022 has played a big part in a solid outing in the campaign so far.

Otero started from the bench in their previous league encounter against Toluca and might be in contention to start here. Santiago Gimenez scored a brace coming on as a second-half substitute and made a good case for his inclusion in the starting XI.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Forge

Forge, the first Canadian Premier League side to feature in the final stage of the competition, travel to Mexico City with a clean bill of health. As they have had a week's rest for this game, we expect an unaltered starting XI for them in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cruz Azul vs Forge Predicted XI

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): José de Jesús Corona (GK); Alejandro Mayorga, Pablo Aguilar, Julio César Domínguez, Juan Escobar; Érik Lira, Rafael Baca; Uriel Antuna, Santiago Giménez, Carlos Alberto Rodríguez; Bryan Angulo

Forge Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Triston Henry (GK); Dominic Samuel, Cale Loughrey, Garven-Michée Metusala, Ashtone Morgan; Kyle Bekker, Aboubacar Sissoko; Kwasi Poku, Alexander Achinioti-Jönsson, Tristan Borges; Terran Campbell

Cruz Azul vs Forge Prediction

Cruz Azul have just one loss to their name in the Liga MX Clausura campaign. They returned to winning ways with an emphatic 4-1 win at Toluca on Sunday and it is unlikely that they'll drop points here.

Taking into consideration how the first leg played out between the two sides, this game should also end in a win for La Maqina.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 1-0 Forge

