Cruz Azul vs Guadalajara Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2024

Cruz Azul will be looking to return to the top of the Mexican Liga MX table when they play host to Guadalajara at the Estadio Azteca on Saturday.

Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results, with Fernando Gago’s men claiming a comfortable home victory over Pumas UNAM.

Cruz Azul suffered their first away defeat of the Liga MX Clausura campaign as they were beaten 1-0 by Club America at the Estadio Azteca.

Martin Anselmi’s side were previously on a blistering run of six consecutive victories, scoring 13 goals and keeping three clean sheets in that time.

With 19 points from nine matches, Cruz Azul are currently second in the league standings, level on points with Pachuca and first-placed Monterrey.

Guadalajara, on the other hand, returned to winning ways in style as they edged out Pumas UNAM 3-1 at the Estadio Akron last time out.

This followed a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Club Necaxa on February 21 which saw their seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end.

With 15 points from nine matches, Guadalajara are currently eighth in the Liga MX table, level on points with Necaxa and Pumas UNAM.

Cruz Azul vs Guadalajara Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 48 meetings between the sides, Guadalajara hold a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Cruz Azul have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 19 occasions.

Guadalajara are winless in four of their five away games since the turn of the year while losing twice and claiming two draws so far.

Cruz Azul have won their last four home matches, scoring seven goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Pachuca on January 14.

Cruz Azul vs Guadalajara Prediction

Looking at past results between Cruz Azul and Guadalajara, we anticipate a close contest this weekend. Anselmi’s men have been near impenetrable at home this year and we are tipping them to make it five consecutive victories at the Estadio Azteca.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-1 Guadalajara

Cruz Azul vs Guadalajara Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruz Azul to win

Tip 2: First to score - Cruz Azul (The hosts have opened the scoring in six of their last eight games against Guadalajara)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

